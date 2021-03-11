Neuromorphic Chip Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 91.0% by 2025 | Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, nepes, GrAI Matter Labs

The Global Neuromorphic Chip Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Neuromorphic Chip market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Neuromorphic Chip data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Neuromorphic Chip market will register a 91.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 91 million by 2025, from $ 7 million in 2019.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Neuromorphic Chip Market: Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, nepes, GrAI Matter Labs, Eta Compute, BrainChip Holdings, GyrFalcon, aiCTX and Others.

Industry News:

– July 2020: A team of researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) developed an electronic skin system that could give robots and prosthetic devices a sense of touch in the future. Dubbed Asynchronous Coded Electronic Skin (Aces), the “e-skin” system comprises an artificial nervous system that analyses data transmitted from a network of independent sensors using the Intel Loihi neuromorphic chip. According to NUS, Acres can differentiate physical contact between different sensors in less than 60 nanoseconds the fastest ever achieved for an electronic skin technology even with large numbers of sensors.

– July 2019: Intel launched Pohoiki Beach, an eight million-neuron neuromorphic system comprising 64 Loihi chips. Intel designed Pohoiki Beach to facilitate research being performed by its researchers and those in partners such as IBM and HP and academic researchers at MIT, Purdue, Stanford, and elsewhere.

– July 2019: Intel launched an eight million-neuron neuromorphic system, comprising 64 Loihi research chips called Pohoiki Beach. This system has the potential benefits of a specialized architecture for emerging applications, like the internet of things (IoT) and autonomous devices, to support the computational problems. This development has opened opportunities required for Intel Labs to scale the architecture to 100 million neurons.

This report segments the Global Neuromorphic Chip Market on the basis of Types are:

Image Recognition

Signal Recognition

Data Mining

On the basis of Application, the Global Neuromorphic Chip Market is segmented into:

Consumer Electronics

Wearable Medical Devices

Industrial Internet of Things

Others

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2016 to 2020 historically and from 2021 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025

