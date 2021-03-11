Neurointerventional Devices Market Business Opportunity 2021 – Top Companies Rapid Medical, InspireMD, iVascular S.L.U.,

The global neurointerventional devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 4,524.34 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,323.02 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global neurointerventional devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for neurointerventional devices is expected to grow, owing to factors such as a rise in the prevalence of the cerebral aneurysm, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Moreover, the progressive aging population is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Neurointerventional Devices Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

The neurointerventional devices market majorly consists of players such as Medtronic, Stryker, iVascular S.L.U., Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Penumbra, Inc., Rapid Medical, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and InspireMD, Inc. among others. Several companies are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in May 2019, Stryker received pre-market FDA approval for Neuroform Atlas Stent System Neuroform Atlas is only the second adjunctive stent to be given PMA clearance in combination with detachable embolic coils for the treatment of wide-neck, intracranial aneurysms.

The global Neurointerventional Devices market, based on technique, has been segmented into neurothrombectomy, stenting, coiling procedure, cerebral angiography, and flow disruption. In 2018, the neurothrombectomy accounted for the largest market share in the global neurointerventional devices market by technique. Technological development in neurothrombectomy procedures and its high acceptance by healthcare professionals are the major factors driving the growth of the segment. The key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing adoption of neurothrombectomy technique which is expected to grow in the future.

To comprehend global Neurointerventional Devices market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

