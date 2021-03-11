Network Slicing Market Trends, Emerging Technology, Application, Growth Analysis by Top Players| Forecast 2026

Network slicing is the differentiation of various different networks operating on the same hardware infrastructure. This technology enables a vast number of networks to be integrated on the same hardware structure helping enable optimal sharing of the infrastructure while ensuring security and stability of operations. This compartmentalization offers high flexibility, robustness and can be applied end-to-end.

Global Network Slicing Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 682.72 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be the high adoption rate for 5G networks and associated technologies.

Major Market Competitors/Key Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global network slicing market are Cisco; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Nokia; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; NTT DOCOMO, INC.; ZTE Corporation; SK TELECOM CO., LTD.; Intel Corporation; Mavenir; Affirmed Networks; ARGELA; Aria Networks; BT; NEC Corporation; Deutsche Telekom AG; Telefónica S.A.; SAMSUNG among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising volume of mobile based data traffic; this factor is expected to foster market growth

Growth in the levels of demand for high-speed large-scale data network coverage; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of network virtualization will also drive this market growth

Growing preference for broadband services in comparison to mobile-based network acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Complications regarding the brokerage of networks as well as concerns regarding exposure of information; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding radio access technology (RAT) heterogeneity and spatial diversity requirements with this technology is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation:

By Component

Technologies

Software-Defined Networking & Network Functions Virtualization

Cloud Radio Access Network

Services

Professional Services

Integration & Deployment

Network Testing

Network Planning & Optimization

Network Orchestration

Support & Maintenance

Consulting

Managed Services

By Application Area

Remote Monitoring

Real-Time Surveillance

Supply Chain Management

Asset Management

Real-Time Streaming

Network Monitoring

Network Function Virtualization

Multimedia

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Public Safety

Agriculture

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. exhibited various end-to-end product solutions for 5G network technology. The portfolio involve various end-to-end 3GPP-compliant product range with the products made available by the company, industry’s first to provide 5G end-to-end capabilities

In February 2017, BT in partnership with Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. announced the establishment of a research study to understand the operating of “Network Slicing”. This study will ensure that a better deployment of this technology can be achieved for the future deployment of 5G networking technology

Country Level Analysis

The Network Slicing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Network Slicing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Network Slicing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Network Slicing market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Network Slicing Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Network Slicing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Network Slicing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Network Slicing market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

