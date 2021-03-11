Network Security Firewall Market Application, SWOT Analysis, Future Business Trends, Industry Size, Key Players Symsoft, ANAM, Cellusys, Evolved, Hewlett and more | Forecast 2026
A firewall is an interface between the inner network and outer network. The firewall stops every unusual activity occurring in between the network. The firewall consists of hardware and software. The main purpose of installation of firewall in the any system is to reduce effect of any unauthorized access in the system. The firewall protect user at different levels of network such as packet-filtering firewalls, stateful inspection firewalls, circuit-level gateways, application-level gateways, next-gen firewalls and others.
Global Network Security Firewall Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Network Security Firewall market are Lockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Raytheon Company; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; Thales Group; BAE Systems; Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.; CACI International Inc; Airbus; Salient CRGT; DIGITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC; KeyW Corporation; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; FireEye, Inc.; ManTech International Corporation; Radiance Technologies, Inc.; Cisco and Symantec Corporation among others.
Market Drivers:
- Increased network security and privacy is driving the market growth
- Implementation of next-generation networking technologies is acting as a driver for the market growth
- New vulnerabilities in SS7 is enhancing the market growth
- Administrative regulations encouraging network security application firewall is flourishing the market growth
- Advancement of digital transformation in the telecommunications industry is propelling the market growth
Market Restraint:
- The absence of basic network firewall restoration is hampering the market growth
Segmentation : Global Network Security Firewall Market
By Component
Solutions
Services
By Solution
SMS Firewall
A2P Messaging
P2A Messaging
Signaling Firewall
SS7 Firewall
Diameter Firewall
Others
By Service
Professional Services
Deployment and Integration
Consulting Services
Support and Maintenance
Managed Services
By Type
Packet Filtering
State full Packet Inspection
Next Generation Firewall
Unified Threat Management
By Deployment
On-Premises
Cloud
Network Function Virtualization
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Country Level Analysis
The Network Security Firewall market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Network Security Firewall market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
Network Security Firewall market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Network Security Firewall market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Network Security Firewall Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Network Security Firewall market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Network Security Firewall market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Network Security Firewall market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
