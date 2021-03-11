Network Security Firewall Market Application, SWOT Analysis, Future Business Trends, Industry Size, Key Players Symsoft, ANAM, Cellusys, Evolved, Hewlett and more | Forecast 2026

A firewall is an interface between the inner network and outer network. The firewall stops every unusual activity occurring in between the network. The firewall consists of hardware and software. The main purpose of installation of firewall in the any system is to reduce effect of any unauthorized access in the system. The firewall protect user at different levels of network such as packet-filtering firewalls, stateful inspection firewalls, circuit-level gateways, application-level gateways, next-gen firewalls and others.

Global Network Security Firewall Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Network Security Firewall market are Lockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Raytheon Company; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; Thales Group; BAE Systems; Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.; CACI International Inc; Airbus; Salient CRGT; DIGITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC; KeyW Corporation; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; FireEye, Inc.; ManTech International Corporation; Radiance Technologies, Inc.; Cisco and Symantec Corporation among others.

Market Drivers:

Increased network security and privacy is driving the market growth

Implementation of next-generation networking technologies is acting as a driver for the market growth

New vulnerabilities in SS7 is enhancing the market growth

Administrative regulations encouraging network security application firewall is flourishing the market growth

Advancement of digital transformation in the telecommunications industry is propelling the market growth

Market Restraint:

The absence of basic network firewall restoration is hampering the market growth

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market.

Segmentation : Global Network Security Firewall Market

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Solution

SMS Firewall

A2P Messaging

P2A Messaging

Signaling Firewall

SS7 Firewall

Diameter Firewall

Others

By Service

Professional Services

Deployment and Integration

Consulting Services

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Type

Packet Filtering

State full Packet Inspection

Next Generation Firewall

Unified Threat Management

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

Network Function Virtualization

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Country Level Analysis

The Network Security Firewall market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Network Security Firewall market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Network Security Firewall market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Network Security Firewall market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Network Security Firewall Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Network Security Firewall market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Network Security Firewall market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Network Security Firewall market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

