Multiple Sclerosis Market Outlook: Post Covid Investors eye bigger-than-expected| Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer

Market Overview:-Increasing prevalence of multiple sclerosis, higher treatment compliance and greater screening are responsible for growth of multiple sclerosis market. In addition, new products under pipeline and high unmet needs may also boost the growth of this market globally. Nevertheless, lack of awareness about the treatment and difficulty in identifying the condition of multiple sclerosis are the factors that hinder the growth of this market.

Multiple sclerosis is an auto-immune, inflammatory disease which affects the central nervous system. It affects the communication between the brain and other body parts. The clinical symptoms of multiple sclerosis are pain, fatigue, vision loss, impaired coordination and others.

Key Segmentation:-

By Drug Class (Immunomodulators, Immunosuppressants, Interferons and Others)

By Diagnosis (Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Scans, Simple Electrical Stimulation Tests, Lumbar Puncture and Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral and Others)

By End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy)

List of Companies Profiled in the Multiple Sclerosis Market Report are:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Sanofi, Novartis AG

Merck & Co.,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pfizer, Inc.

Biogen

Bayer AG

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Opexa Therapeutics,

……

Global Multiple Sclerosis Market Scope and Market Size

Multiple sclerosis market is segmented on the basis of drug class, diagnosis, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of drug class, the global multiple sclerosis market is segmented immunomodulators, immunosuppressants, interferons and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the global multiple sclerosis market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, simple electrical stimulation tests, lumbar puncture and others.

On the basis of route of administration segment of global multiple sclerosis market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.

On the basis of end-users, the global multiple sclerosis market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global multiple sclerosis market has been segmented into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

Multiple Sclerosis Market-Geographical Segment

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, BeNeLux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)