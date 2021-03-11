Military Cybersecurity Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 15 billion by 2026
Military Cybersecurity Market Segmented By Type, By Solution, By Deployment and by Region - Forecast 2026
Cybersecurity is the combination of various technologies, techniques and parameters set forth to prevent attacks; restrict the effects of potential cyber-attacks while limiting the chances of any unauthorized access. This technology is specially designed for different various industries, based upon the different threats of that particular industry as well as the different parameters required for the successful deployment of these services. Military cyber-security is the technology compilation based on the parameters and requirements of various military authorities.
Global Military Cybersecurity Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 15 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the prevalence of cyber-attacks and cyber-threats globally as well as the advanced, complicated nature of these threats.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global military cybersecurity market are Lockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Raytheon Company; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; Thales Group; BAE Systems; Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.; CACI International Inc; Airbus; Salient CRGT; DIGITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC; KeyW Corporation; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; FireEye, Inc.; ManTech International Corporation; Radiance Technologies, Inc.; Cisco and Symantec Corporation among others.
Market Drivers:
- Growing adoption of cloud-based storage solutions is also expected to drive the growth of the market
- Increasing investments undertaken by various governments to curb the threat of cyber-attacks and ensure better levels of security solutions
- Modern innovations and technological advancements resulting in the availability of unmanned vehicles requiring better levels of security services to ensure reduction of chances of hacking of these products
- Focus on better security from various private contractors regarding the confidential and intellectual property is also expected to augment growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Overall reduction in the expenditure being incurred on military and defense purposes is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Lack of availability for cyber-security personnel qualified enough to work in the defense & military industries
Segmentation : Global Military Cybersecurity Market
By Type
Network Security
Application Security
End-Point Security
Data Security
Identity & Access
Cloud Security
Wireless Security
By Solution
Threat Intelligence & Response Management
Identity & Access Management
Data Loss Prevention Management
Security & Vulnerability Management
Unified Threat Management
Enterprise Risk & Compliance
Managed Security
Others
By Deployment
Cloud
On-Premise
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
K.
France
Spain
Netherlands
Belgium
Switzerland
Turkey
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Country Level Analysis
The Military Cybersecurity market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Military Cybersecurity market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
Military Cybersecurity market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Military Cybersecurity market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Military Cybersecurity Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Military Cybersecurity market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Military Cybersecurity market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Military Cybersecurity market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
