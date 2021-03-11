mHealth Market 2021 by Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Revenue, Emerging Trends, and Business Strategy till 2027

Brandessece Market Research recently added the MHealth Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

Scope of Europe MHealth Market Reports –

Mobile health (mHealth) refers to the different methods or practices to support healthcare and medical services through the use of mobile technologies to monitor a variety of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, autism, insomnia and asthma. mHealth aims to empower patients with information and management of their own health in order to promote outcomes improvement through enhanced decision-making, to help reduce costs, increase access throughout the system and supply data for predictive modeling of at-risk populations. So, during the study of Europe MHealth market, we have considered MHealth revenue to analyze the market.

Europe MHealth Market report is segmented on the basis of Device type, Stakeholder Type, Service Type, Application Type, End User type and by regional & country level. Based on Device type Europe mHealth Market is classified as Pulse Oximeters, Blood Glucose Meters, Sleep Monitoring devices, Neurological Monitoring Device, Cardiac Monitors, Activity Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Wearable Fitness Sensor Devices and others. Based upon Stakeholder Type, Europe MHealth Market is classified as Healthcare Providers, Mobile Operators, Application Players, Device Vendors and others. Based upon Service type, Europe mHealth Market is classified as Diagnostics, Monitoring, Treatment, Wellness and fitness and others. Based upon Application type, Europe MHealth Market is classified as Mobile Apps, Chronic Disease Management, Remote Consultation, Pharmaceutical Applications and others. Based upon End User type, Europe MHealth Market is classified as Hospitals, Trauma Centers and Research Centers.

The regions covered in this MHealth Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of MHealth is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Europe MHealth Market Reports–

Europe MHealth market report covers prominent players like Apple Inc., FitBit Inc., Withings, Jawbone, Dexcom Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health Inc., WellDoc Inc., Livongo Health, Noom Inc., Ginger.io Inc., Propeller Health, 2Morrow Inc., Canary Health, Mango Health, BiogeniQ Inc., Twine Health Inc., Glooko Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd., Claritas MindSciences, Big Health, Dthera Sciences, Virta Health Corp, Zest Health, LLC, Meru Health Inc., HealthMine Inc., Pear Therapeutics Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., Blue Mesa Health, and Digital Therapeutics and others.

Europe MHealth Market Dynamics –

According to World Bank, 83% of the member countries have atleast one mHealth initiative (SMS, IVR, or Apps). The rapid growth in the usage of smartphones and growth of 3G/4G/5G networks are the major drivers for the growth of the Europe mHealth Market. As per the Cisco Visual Networking Index, mobile traffic has amplified four-fold in recent years and it is expected to grow exponentially in the upcoming years. Mobile connectivity with healthcare professionals helps in decreasing the bridge between healthcare professionals and patients.

mHealth systems are emerging in response to increased prevalence of chronic diseases, increased healthcare needs, new wireless technologies, better video and monitoring technologies, decreasing healthcare resources, an emphasis on reducing hospital days, and growing confidence in cost-effectiveness. However, lack of technological awareness among the ageing population and data security are the major restrains of the Europe mHealth Market. Nonetheless, untapped market and technological advancements may generate new opportunities in forecast period

Market Segmentation

By Device

Pulse Oximeters

Blood Glucose Meters

Sleep Monitoring devices

Neurological Monitoring Device

Cardiac Monitors

Activity Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Wearable Fitness Sensor Device

Others

By Stakeholders

Healthcare Providers

Mobile Operators

Application Players

Device Vendors

Others

By Service

Diagnostics

Monitoring

Treatment

Wellness and fitness

Others

By Application

Mobile Apps

Diagnostics

Monitoring

Medical Education

Medication Adherence

Fitness & Nutrition

Alert and awareness

Women’s Health

Health care record maintenance

Others

Chronic Disease Management

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Respiratory diseases

Neurological disorders

Others

Remote Consultation

Pharmaceutical Applications

Others

By End User

B2B

Providers

Payers

Employers

B2C

Patients

Caregivers

By Region

North America U.S Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



