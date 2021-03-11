mHealth Market 2021 by Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Revenue, Emerging Trends, and Business Strategy till 2027

Brandessece Market Research recently added the MHealth Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.
Scope of Europe MHealth Market Reports –
Mobile health (mHealth) refers to the different methods or practices to support healthcare and medical services through the use of mobile technologies to monitor a variety of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, autism, insomnia and asthma. mHealth aims to empower patients with information and management of their own health in order to promote outcomes improvement through enhanced decision-making, to help reduce costs, increase access throughout the system and supply data for predictive modeling of at-risk populations. So, during the study of Europe MHealth market, we have considered MHealth revenue to analyze the market.
Europe MHealth Market report is segmented on the basis of Device type, Stakeholder Type, Service Type, Application Type, End User type and by regional & country level. Based on Device type Europe mHealth Market is classified as Pulse Oximeters, Blood Glucose Meters, Sleep Monitoring devices, Neurological Monitoring Device, Cardiac Monitors, Activity Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Wearable Fitness Sensor Devices and others. Based upon Stakeholder Type, Europe MHealth Market is classified as Healthcare Providers, Mobile Operators, Application Players, Device Vendors and others. Based upon Service type, Europe mHealth Market is classified as Diagnostics, Monitoring, Treatment, Wellness and fitness and others. Based upon Application type, Europe MHealth Market is classified as Mobile Apps, Chronic Disease Management, Remote Consultation, Pharmaceutical Applications and others. Based upon End User type, Europe MHealth Market is classified as Hospitals, Trauma Centers and Research Centers.
The regions covered in this MHealth Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of MHealth is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.
Key Players for Europe MHealth Market Reports–
Europe MHealth market report covers prominent players like Apple Inc., FitBit Inc., Withings, Jawbone, Dexcom Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health Inc., WellDoc Inc., Livongo Health, Noom Inc., Ginger.io Inc., Propeller Health, 2Morrow Inc., Canary Health, Mango Health, BiogeniQ Inc., Twine Health Inc., Glooko Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd., Claritas MindSciences, Big Health, Dthera Sciences, Virta Health Corp, Zest Health, LLC, Meru Health Inc., HealthMine Inc., Pear Therapeutics Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., Blue Mesa Health, and Digital Therapeutics and others.
Europe MHealth Market Dynamics –
According to World Bank, 83% of the member countries have atleast one mHealth initiative (SMS, IVR, or Apps). The rapid growth in the usage of smartphones and growth of 3G/4G/5G networks are the major drivers for the growth of the Europe mHealth Market. As per the Cisco Visual Networking Index, mobile traffic has amplified four-fold in recent years and it is expected to grow exponentially in the upcoming years. Mobile connectivity with healthcare professionals helps in decreasing the bridge between healthcare professionals and patients.
mHealth systems are emerging in response to increased prevalence of chronic diseases, increased healthcare needs, new wireless technologies, better video and monitoring technologies, decreasing healthcare resources, an emphasis on reducing hospital days, and growing confidence in cost-effectiveness. However, lack of technological awareness among the ageing population and data security are the major restrains of the Europe mHealth Market. Nonetheless, untapped market and technological advancements may generate new opportunities in forecast period
Market Segmentation
By Device
- Pulse Oximeters
- Blood Glucose Meters
- Sleep Monitoring devices
- Neurological Monitoring Device
- Cardiac Monitors
- Activity Monitors
- Blood Pressure Monitors
- Wearable Fitness Sensor Device
- Others
By Stakeholders
- Healthcare Providers
- Mobile Operators
- Application Players
- Device Vendors
- Others
By Service
- Diagnostics
- Monitoring
- Treatment
- Wellness and fitness
- Others
By Application
- Mobile Apps
- Diagnostics
- Monitoring
- Medical Education
- Medication Adherence
- Fitness & Nutrition
- Alert and awareness
- Women’s Health
- Health care record maintenance
- Others
- Chronic Disease Management
- Cardiovascular
- Diabetes
- Respiratory diseases
- Neurological disorders
- Others
- Remote Consultation
- Pharmaceutical Applications
- Others
By End User
- B2B
- Providers
- Payers
- Employers
- B2C
- Patients
- Caregivers
By Region
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC
- Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Players
- Apple Inc.
- FitBit Inc.
- Withings
- Jawbone
- Dexcom Inc.
- Proteus Digital Health
- Omada Health Inc.
- WellDoc Inc.
- Livongo Health
- Noom Inc.
- io Inc
Table Of Content
- Chapter – Report Methodology
Research Process
Primary Research
Secondary Research
Market Size Estimates
Data Triangulation
Forecast Model
USP’s of Report
Report Description
- Chapter – Europe mHealth Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis
Market Introduction
Executive Summary
Europe mHealth Market Classification
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunity
mHealth Market: Trends
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Consumers
Threat of New Entrants
Threat of Substitute Product and Services
Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
Market Attractiveness Analysis
Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation
Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region
- Chapter – Europe MHealth Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis
Europe mHealth Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2024
- Chapter – Europe mHealth Market Analysis: by Device Type
- Chapter – Europe mHealth Market Analysis: by Stakeholder Type
Continued….
