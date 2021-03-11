Metal Caps and Closures Market 2021| Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Metal caps and closures are the metallic lids which is used as a sealants for the container. The metal caps and closures helps in enhancing the usefulness of the container by increasing the convenience and extending the shelf life. Furthermore, it also helps in providing safety by reducing the chances of pilferage or damage to the contents of the containers. The metal caps and closures are made of steel, aluminum and tin plate. These caps and closures are used in various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global metal caps and closures market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from food & beverages industry due to its protective characteristics. Furthermore, Increasing usage of metal caps and closure in personal care industry due to its unique features of extending shelf life is likely to drive the demand for metal caps and closures in the coming years. However, availability of substitute caps and closure which is less costlier is projected to hinder the growth of metal caps and closures market. Likewise, development of recylable caps and closure may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Metal caps and Closures Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the metal caps and closures market with detailed market segmentation by material, application and geography. The global metal caps and closures market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading metal caps and closures market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global metal caps and closures market is segmented on the basis of material and application. On the basis of material, the metal caps and closures market is segmented into, aluminum, tin-plated, steel, other materials. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, chemical, household, industrial, pharmaceutical industry and other applications.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global metal caps and closures market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The metal caps and closures market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the metal caps and closures market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the metal caps and closures market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the metal caps and closures market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from metal caps and closures market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for metal caps and closures in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the metal caps and closures market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the metal caps and closures market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Berlin Packaging

Crown Holdings Inc.

Nippon Closures Co. Ltd.

O.Berk Company

Pelliconi & C. Spa

Reynolds Packaging Group Llc.

Silgan White Cap

Sks Bottle & Packaging Inc.

Tecnocap S.P.A.

The Cary Company

