MEMS Microphones Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Vesper Technologies Inc., CUI Inc., STMicroelectronics NV

“The MEMS Microphone Market was valued at USD 1.354 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.702 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of MEMS Microphones Market are Vesper Technologies Inc., CUI Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Knowles Electronics LLC, GoerTek Inc., AAC Technologies, New Japan Radio Company Ltd, TDK Corporation, BSE Co. Ltd, Hosiden Corporation, NeoMEMS Technologies Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics to Witness Significant Growth

– Consumer electronics is one of the major industries where MEMS microphones have witnessed a significant adoption over the past few years. Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Smart Speakers, Smart TVs, PC Accessories, and Handheld GPS, among others, are considered while evaluating the scope of the studied segment.

– The small size and advancement in their acoustic properties have enabled MEMS microphone in applications, for sharing information by smartphone video or FaceTime. Many of the consumer electronics are enabling voice calls or voice commands, as most of the consumers are habitually communicating and controlling these devices through voice.

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

