Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market by Top Leading Manufacturers – Johnson Matthey Plc, IRD Fuel Cell Technology A/S, HyPlat (Pty) Ltd.

MarketInsightsReports has published a report titled global Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market research report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances, and different methodologies implemented by the primary current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

The global Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market was valued at USD 290 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 20.0% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Top Companies in the global Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market are

3M Company, Johnson Matthey Plc, IRD Fuel Cell Technology A/S, HyPlat (Pty) Ltd., Greenerity GmbH, Giner Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Wuhan WUT New Energy Co., Ltd., Ballard Power Systems Inc., and Other.

A membrane electrode assembly (MEA) is an assembled stack of proton exchange membranes (PEM) or alkali anion exchange membrane (AAEM), catalyst and flat plate electrode used in fuel cells and electrolyzers.

By Type Outlook-

3-Layer Membrane Electrode Assemblies

5-Layer Membrane Electrode Assemblies

Others

By Application Outlook-

Electrolyzers

Polymer Electrolyte Fuel Cells

Hydrogen/Oxygen Air Fuel Cells

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

Other

The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Membrane Electrode Assemblies market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico),

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe),

Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other)

