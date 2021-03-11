Medication Management Market Size, Top Players, Trends in Upcoming Years

According to the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India, the global medication management market will grow substantially in the coming years. The market is being driven by the growing popularity of mHealth technologies, the soaring investments being made by healthcare information technology (HIT) companies, the rising adoption of remote patient monitoring services, and the rising number of initiatives being launched by several private and public organizations operating in this domain.

Medication management services and systems are widely adopted by medical practitioners in various healthcare settings for electronically prescribing medications to the patients. In addition to this, the systems offer a plethora of services such as the monitoring of medicine administration and the automated dispensing of medicines, which help in the efficient regulation of the operations of the entire hospital.

Across the world, North America and Europe observed large-scale adoption of medication management systems in the last few years. Europe is also expected to register significant growth in the demand for medication management systems in the coming years. This is primarily credited to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, booming geriatric population, and burgeoning demand for mHealth technologies in the region. In Europe, Germany is predicted to observe large-scale adoption of medication management systems over the next few years.

