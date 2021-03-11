Medical Holography Market Size – Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, Top Key Players and Regional Forecast 2021-2027

Medical Holography Market is valued at USD 385.3 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2715.9 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 32.18% over the forecast period.

Increasing technological developments in medical imaging technology with 3D digital holograms, wide range of applications in biological and medical research and rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Medical Holography Market.

Scope of Global Medical Holography Market Report–

A hologram refers to the physical structure that bends light into an image. 3D holographic imaging is usually used in interventional cardiology. The first medical holography system was introduced by Israeli company RealView Imaging. The connection of the holoscope to the clinical image archive needed coordination with the medical imaging department. By 3D floating projections medical holography would modernize the way healthcare professionals plan and it helps to carry out patient’s treatments and surgeries. Moreover, 3D holography can be able to minimize complex physical procedures and help to detect problems in organs such as heart or the brain. It has immense capabilities to transform every aspect of individual life but and it can be considered as an emerging technology in medical industries. Many holographic interferometric techniques have been used for biomedical applications for last few years.

Global Medical Holography Market is segmented on the basis of product, applications, end-user and by region & country level. Based on product, the market is segmented into holographic display, holographic microscope, holographic print, holographic software and others. Based on applications, the market is segmented into medical imaging, medical education, biomedical research and others. Based on end-users, the market is segmented into medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and others.

The regions covered in this medical holography market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of medical holography market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Medical Holography Companies:

Key players of the medical holography market are,

EON Reality,

Phase Holographic Imaging AB

Nanolive SA

Holoxica Limited

Echopixel

Zebra Imaging

RealView Imaging Ltd.

Lyncee Tec.

Mach7 Technologies Limited

zSpace, Inc.,

others.

Global Medical Holography Market Dynamics:

Increasing technological developments in medical imaging technology with 3D digital holograms, wide ranging applications in biological and medical research and rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease are the major factors expected to drive the growth of global medical holography market. The medical hologram specifically in radiology provides an improved performance over traditional textbook images. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the leading global cause of death accounted for around 17.6 million deaths globally in 2016, this figure that is expected to grow to more than 23.6 million by the end of 2030. In addition, increasing popularity of medical holography due to the recent proliferation of 3D content and availability of 3D data from CT, MRI and ultrasound scanners is also supplementing the demand for medical holography.

However, highly skilled facility managers are required to handle this type of technology which may hamper the growth of this market. In spite of that, smart holograms are currently being used for testing diabetes and would be used to monitor different medical and environmental conditions in future. This will be the great opportunity for medical Holography manufacturers to expand their products’ with advanced technologies.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Medical Holography Market

North America is expected to dominate the global medical holography market due to the extensive research & development activities in biological field, high spending of U.S. based medical companies on holography products as well as rising adoption of advanced holographic techniques in this region. Numerous companies are focused completely on medical technologies and have made significant investments in the field of medical holography. Asia pacific is emerging as the fastest growing region of medical holography market owing to the rapid development of new technologies with medical imaging and rising incidences of heart failures in this region. For example; heart failure is a serious medical problem including Asia. It is estimated that prevalence of heart failure in India is about 1.3 to 4.6 million with an annual incidence of approximately 0.5 to 1.8 million.

Global Medical Holography Market Segmentation:–

By Product: Holographic Display, Holographic Microscope, Holographic Print, Holographic Software,Others

By Applications: Medical Imaging, ,Medical Education, Biomedical Research, Others

By End-Use: Medical Schools, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Medical Holography Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Medical Holography Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Medical Holography Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Medical Holography Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Medical Holography Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Medical Holography Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

