Medical Cannabis Market 2021 Analysis by Key Players – Scotts Miracle-Gro, Aurora Cannabis, MedReleaf Corporation

MarketInsightsReports has published a report titled global Medical Cannabis Market research report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances, and different methodologies implemented by the primary current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

The global Medical Cannabis Market was valued at 12.87 billion USD in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.0% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Top Companies in the global Medical Cannabis Market are

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Aurora Cannabis, MedReleaf Corporation, mCig, Canopy Growth Corporation, Medical Marijuana, GW Pharmaceuticals, Green Relief Inc., Cara Therapeutics Inc., The Peace Naturals Project, Aphria Incorporation, Cannabis Sativa, Insys Therapeutics, Inc., United Cannabis, and Other.

Medical cannabis, or medical marijuana, is cannabis and cannabinoids that are recommended by doctors for their patients. Medical cannabis are usually used for chronic pain, arthritis, migraine, cancer and so on.

By Type Outlook-

THC-Dominant

CBD-Dominant

Balanced THC & CBD

Others

By Application Outlook-

Chronic Pain

Mental Disorders

Cancer

Other

The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Medical Cannabis market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico),

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe),

Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other)

Key Factors of the Medical Cannabis market report are

– A comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Medical Cannabis market current developments and significant occasions.

– A deep study of business techniques for the development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of the market for approaching years.

– Top to the bottom approach of market-express drivers, targets, and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impressions inside imperative mechanical and publicize the latest examples striking the Medical Cannabis market.

