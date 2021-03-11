Marine Composites Market | Regional Analysis With Key Manufacturers Data |  Owens Corning, SGL Group – The Carbon Company, TORAY INDUSTRIES Inc.

This Marine Composites report consist of the basic overview of the market, including product definitions, classifications, new product launches, key developments and the industry chain structure of the overall market. Besides, the report covers intelligence of different segments such as the product type, technology, application, industry vertical, end-user, and geography.The Marine Composites Market report includes overview of the parent market, Market segments, dynamics, Market size, share, Price, volume and cost. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value and volume.

Market Overview:

Marine composites market is expected to grow at a rate of 6.90% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Marine composites market report analyses the growth due to accelerating demand for high speed vessels.The demand for high-speed boats is increasingly growing as a result of increased recreational activities, especially in the U.S. The composite’s low weight and high impact strength combines to create a high strength-to-weight ratio which is suitable in most of the recreational boats for all types of applications. The low composite weight increases the fuel efficiency, while the high impact strength leads to better boat shear resistance. Lightweight composites are suitable for making various ship parts, such as funnels, bulkheads, decks, watertight doors, pipes, and ducts for ventilation. When used in propellers, the composite offers many advantages including lower cost, lower weight, better noise damping, lower magnetic signature and superior corrosion resistance and the mentioned factors thus drives the marine composites market growth in the forecast period.

The Regions Covered in the Marine Composites Market Report are:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Marine Composites Market report covers the different market scenarios that have direct impact on the growth of the market.

Marine Composites Market report effectively provides required features of the global market.

Top Players Working In Marine Composites Industry:

The major players covered in the marine composites market report are Owens Corning, SGL Group – The Carbon Company, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Cytec Solvay Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation., TEIJIN LIMITED., Hexcel Corporation, DuPont, HYOSUNG, Gurit (UK), ZOLTEK, Premier Composite Technologies (PCT), PJSC TATNEFT, ADVANCED CUSTOM MANUFACTURING, Aeromarine Industries Ltd, Airborne, Composites One, Hexion, Marine Concepts / Design Concepts, Cytec Solvay Group, Airex AG, Fleming Marine Composites, Multimarine Manufacturing Ltd and ACM&C among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

