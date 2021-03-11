Lung Cancer Screening Software Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Company Profiles, Emerging Technologies, Trends, Industry Growth, Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2026

According to cc, the Global Lung Cancer Screening Software market is expected to see growth rate of 37.86% and may see market size of USD9537.46 Million by 2024.

Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Overview: Lung cancer screening technology can be described as the software offering designed to automate healthcare facilities ‘ workflow by gathering all the testing results from CT, X-Ray and MRI machines. They are mainly done so they can easily detect the cancer and reduce their symptoms. Implementation of this software helps to better track patients, evaluate the stage of the disease, next step of action, report and keep patient information systemized.

Some of the factor responsible for the growth of Lung Cancer Screening Software Market:

· Increasing prevalence of lung cancer: Lung cancer usually causes when the cell get divided in the lungs uncontrollably. This usually decreases the ability of the person to breathe. People who smoke are more prone to the lung cancer but inhaling chemicals and other toxins can cause lung cancer. Some of the common symptoms of lung cancer are shortness of breath, weight loss, unexplained headaches, change in voice, wheezing among others

· Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis and frequent screening: Treating lung cancer important and early diagnosis of this of cancer can avoid serious situation. There are different treatment options which are available such as surgery, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, and other. In early cases, different drugs are also available in the market which can cure this condition

List of Companies Profiled in the Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Report are:

· PENRAD TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

· Eons

· Koninklijke Philips N.V.

· Kheiron Medical Technologies

· Volpara Solutions Limited

· hynk Health

· CRA Health LLC

· ProVation Medical, In

· Nuance Communications, Inc

· Siemens Healthcare GmbH

· CureMetrix, Inc

· MyCareWare Inc

· MobileODT

· MRS Systems,

· Lungview and Vital Images

· ……

Market Drivers

· Increasing prevalence of lung cancer cases globally is expected to boost the growth of the market

· Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis and frequent screening acts as a market driver

· Variety of government initiatives undertaken to implement screening programs for various diseases can also drive the market growth

· Multiple benefits such as identification, tracking, enrollment, patient data integration, analytics, communication with physicians helps in better organization of workflow in healthcare facilities which can fuel the growth of this market

Market Restraints

· Lack of awareness regarding the screening programs and its benefits in developing regions of the world is expected to hinder the growth of the market

· Dearth of technically knowledgeable professionals for cancer diagnosis is expected to restrict the market growth

· Lack of funding and other resources from various regions for cancer and associated disorders can also hamper the market growth

Lung Cancer Screening Software Market-Geographical Segment

· North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

· Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, BeNeLux, France, Russia & Italy)

· Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

· South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

· Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

