Lead-Acid Battery Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global lead-acid battery market was valued at $39. 7 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $59.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.24% from 2019 to 2026.

Lead-acid batteries are the most popular and large-capacity rechargeable batteries. They are very inexpensive on a cost-per-watt-base, which makes them cost-effective energy sources for automobiles, electrical vehicles, forklifts, marine, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, these batteries are built with numerous individual cells containing a layer of lead alloy plates. Typically lead-acid battery is composed of 35% sulphuric acid and 65% water. Apart from this, other additives are also added in the battery to provide additional strength.

Since the fact that lead-acid battery is the first commercial use battery, consumer base for these batteries is very wide across the globe. Therefore, the demand for these batteries is also high in the market. Globally, many initiatives are taken to reduce transport emissions. In addition, communication technologies have grown significantly due to technological advancements. Lead-acid batteries have emerged as a suitable source of energy in both cases to power commutation devices as well as transportation vehicles. As a result, the global lead-acid battery market is growing at a stable pace across the globe. Since the lead-acid battery is the lowest-cost energy source, factors such as growth in automotive sales, rise in demand for UPS systems, and surge in marine trade are expected to set a growth trajectory for this market. However, with change in the momentum of technology, new battery sources are emerging, where lithium-ion battery is considered to be a suitable alternative to a lead-acid battery. Therefore, demand for lead-acid batteries is expected to be hampered thereby, restraining the global market growth.

The global lead-acid battery market is segmented on the basis of product, construction method, application, and region. By the product, it is segmented into SLI, stationary, and motive. By construction, it is bifurcated into the flooded lead-acid battery and valve regulated sealed lead-acid battery (VRLA). By application, it is divided across automotive, UPS, telecom, and others. The automotive segment is further divided into passenger cars, electric bikes, and transport vehicles. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major player studied and profiled in the global lead-acid battery market are EnerSys, Exide Industries, Crown Battery, East Penn, HOPPECKE, NorthStar, Hitachi Chemical, Teledyne Technologies, Hankook AltasBX, and C&D Technologies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product

SLI

Motive

Stationary

– By Construction Method

Flooded

Valve Regulated Sealed Lead-acid battery (VRLA)

– By Application

Automotive

– Passenger Cars

– Electric Bikes

– Transportation Vehicle

UPS

Telecom

Others

– By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– EnerSys

– Exide Industries

– Crown Battery

– East Penn

– HOPPECKE

– NorthStar

– Hitachi Chemical

– Teledyne Technologies

– Hankook AltasBX

– C&D Technologies.