Laparoscopy Devices Market 2021 Industry Share, Growth Opportunity, Technology Innovation and Top Manufacturers Survey by 2027

Laparoscopy Devices Market is valued at USD 9.46 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 15.41 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.21% over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery (MIS), growing number of gynecology & urology operations with new advances in surgical techniques are the major factors fuelling the growth of the Global Laparoscopy Devices Market

Scope of the Laparoscopy Devices Market Report:

Laparoscopy is a surgical diagnostic procedure used to determine the organs inside the abdomen. Laparoscopy procedure uses different instruments such as laparoscope to examine the abdominal organs. It is a long, thin tube with a high-intensity light and a high resolution camera at the front side. Laparoscopic surgery uses long pencil like instruments that can fit through small cuts in the abdominal wall and are obtained from durable materials with high quality stainless steel. There are various devices used during laparoscopic procedures like laparoscope, needle driver for suturing, trocar, bowel grasper and surgical mesh. Laparoscopy devices have numerous advantages compared to traditional surgery because it involves fewer injuries or cutting and patient get out of the hospital quicker. Along with this, the risk of bleeding during laparoscopic surgery is less because the size of the incision made is smaller than the large incision that is made for open surgery.

Global Laparoscopy Devices Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user and by region & country level. Based on type, the market is segmented into insufflation devices, laparoscope, robotics-assisted laparoscopic devices, trocar/access devices and others. On the basis of application, the market is classified into general surgery, gynecological surgery, spinal surgery, bariatric surgery and others. Furthermore, based on end-user the market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and others.

The regions covered in this laparoscopy devices market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of laparoscopy devices market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Laparoscopy Devices Manufacturers:



Key players of the laparoscopy devices market are,

Johnson & Johnson

Karl Storz GmbH & Co KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Others.

Global Laparoscopy Devices Market Dynamics-

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and growing number of gynecology & urology operations with new advances in surgical techniques are some major factors fostering the growth of laparoscopy devices market. For example; in 2017, minimally invasive surgeries accounted for nearly 85.19 % of total robotic surgeries performed in the United States. The increased prevalence of urologic disorders have become the leading cause which requires laparoscopy devices in recent years. The laparoscopic devices are significantly adopted to minimize postoperative pain and recovery times and have become the most preferred way for many abdominal surgeries. Laparoscopy devices continue to play an important role in as a best alternative to traditional open surgery as well as traditional laparoscopic technique. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of anatomical health condition is also supplementing the demand for Laparoscopy devices. However, in many cases, the risk of major complications may be similar for the open and laparoscopic approaches and can turn out as a restraining factor for the growth of this market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Laparoscopy Devices Market

North America is expected to dominate the global laparoscopy devices market due to well established healthcare infrastructure, increasing number of genitourinary surgery and high investment in surgical procedures. Laparoscopic surgery is one of the modern methods for minimally invasive surgery and numerous U.S. based companies are trying to improve these laparoscopic devices through new technology. For example; in 2017, the percentage of female urologists increased from 8.5 % in 2016 to 8.8 % of the U.S. urologist population. Europe is emerging as the second leading region in laparoscopy devices market owing to the increasing development of handheld devices and rise health consciousness. Increasing prevalence of infections in urology across Europe is also fostering the demand for laparoscopy devices.

Global Laparoscopy Devices Market Segmentation:–

By Types: Insufflation Devices, Laparoscope, Robotics-assisted Laparoscopic Devices, Trocar / Access Devices, Others

By Application: General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Spinal Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Others

By End-Users: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

