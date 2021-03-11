Laboratory Glassware Washers Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2027

Laboratory Glassware Washers Market – Scope of the Report

TMR’S report on the global laboratory glassware washers market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall revenue of the global laboratory glassware washers market for the period of 2017 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global laboratory glassware washers market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein, analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global laboratory glassware washers market.

Laboratory Glassware Washers Market: Increasing Demand for Freestanding Equipment as Consumer Convenience Remains the Goal

The benefits offered by laboratory glassware washers, such as superior quality of cleaning and convenience, have caused them to become indispensable in lab settings across a variety of applications, globally. The rapid growth of end-use industries, including healthcare, hospitals and diagnostics, and life science, has led to a spike in the demand for laboratory glassware washers in recent years. Within the laboratory glassware washers market, in 2018, freestanding washers dominated the landscape, holding a lion’s share of over half the total market value. This can be attributed to the convenience they offer over other types, particularly in sterilization and surgical departments. The segment is expected to expand the fastest of the three washers, to hit the ~US$ 200 Mn market by the end of the forecast period in 2027.

Undercounter laboratory glassware washers, which also accounted for a significant share of the market in 2018 of around one third of the total value, are expected to increase at a CAGR of ~3% over the forecast period. While this segment is anticipated to hold a marginally smaller share in 2027 over 2018, its increased use in smaller surgery centers and dental practices continues to propel its growth within the laboratory glassware washers market.

Global Laboratory Glassware Washers Market: Regional Segmentation

In terms of region, the global laboratory glassware washers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global laboratory glassware washers market in 2018, owing to rapid growth of the life sciences, health care, and hospital industries in the region. Moreover, increase in the number of laboratories in the U.S. and rise in research & development across North America are likely to boost the laboratory glassware washers market. Additionally, the presence of key players with robust product portfolios and an advanced healthcare system are projected to boost market growth in the region. Significant progress toward the elimination of healthcare-associated infection is a major factor that drives the laboratory glassware washers market in North America. The region’s higher market share is attributed to increase in the number of medical and pharmaceutical companies.

The laboratory glassware washers market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, due to rise in awareness about washing techniques and improvement in the healthcare sector in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Technological advancements and faster adoption of new laboratory glassware washer technologies are anticipated to propel the market in the region during the forecast period.

The laboratory glassware washers markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are likely to expand at a considerable CAGR owing to rise in government initiatives for attracting investments and change in government legislations.

Global Laboratory Glassware Washers Market: Major Players

Key players operating in the global laboratory glassware washers market include – SP Industries SMEG S.p.A Lancer Sales (Getinge Group) Scientek Technology Corporation (Spire Integrated Solutions) Belimed (Metall Zug Group) Steris plc Labconco Avantor, Inc. Steelco S.p.A. (Meile Group)



