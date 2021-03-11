Key Trends in Intraoperative MRI Industry Impacting the Global Market with Forecast 2021-2027
The Intraoperative MRI market report provides a detailed analysis of the emerging trends, opportunities, and as well as the challenges in the market.
Intraoperative MRI Market to reach USD 88.3 million by 2025.
Intraoperative MRI Market is valued approximately USD 68 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.32% over the forecast period 2018-2025 Increase in aging population, the growing incidence of numerous chronic diseases along with the shift in preference for the surgeries that are minimally invasive, are the major factors which are driving the growth in Global Intraoperative MRI Market. Additionally, technological developments in the field of equipment like improvement in the strength of the magnetic field are also propelling the demand for intraoperative MRI. However, high cost of the equipment that starts from around $3 million, product recall and requirement of trained expertise to operate the equipment restricts the market growth.
Research Report Examines Also:
Competitive companies and manufacturers in global market
By Product Type, Applications & Growth Factors
Industry Status and Outlook for Major Applications / End Users / Usage Area
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region.
Major companies listed in the market includes:
- Brainlab
- GE Healthcare
- IMRIS
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthcare
- Allengers
- BK Ultrasound
- BMI Biomedical International
- Esaote
- GMM
- MS WESTFALIA
Segmentation Analysis:
By Type:
- 2T
- 5T
- 0T
By Application:
- Neurosurgery Surgery
- Spinal Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Others
Key Answers Captured in the Study are
Which geography would have better demand for products/services?
What strategies of big players help them acquire a share in the regional market?
Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?
How feasible is the market for long term investment?
What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Intraoperative MRI?
Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in a specific geography?
What are influencing factors driving the demand for Intraoperative MRI near future?
What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Intraoperative MRI growth?
What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into: Intraoperative MRI Market segment by Application,
Global Intraoperative MRI Market: Countries and Regions
North America, Asia-Pacific, UK, Europe, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
1.3.1. Intraoperative MRI, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
1.3.2. Intraoperative MRI, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
1.3.3. Intraoperative MRI, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Intraoperative MRI Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Industry Evolution
2.2.2. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Intraoperative MRI Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Intraoperative MRI Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political Scenario
4.2.2. Economic Scenario
4.2.3. Social Scenario
4.2.4. Technological Scenario
4.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Supplier
4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider
4.3.3. Distributors
4.3.4. End-Users
4.4. Key Buying Criteria
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Cost Structure Analysis
4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis
4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis
4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis
4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario
4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Intraoperative MRI, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
5.3. Key Market Players
5.4. Intraoperative MRI, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. 0.2T
5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
5.4.2. 1.5T
5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
5.4.3. 3.0T
5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Intraoperative MRI, by Application
