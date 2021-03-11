Key Management as a Service Market Analysis by Industry Segments, Share, Application, Development, Growing Demand, and Top Key Players

As a result of key management being an important aspect covered in these regulations, the global key management as a service market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period), after having generated $511.9 million, in revenue, in 2019. In order to ensure compliance, companies in numerous industries, especially healthcare and banking, financial services, and Insurance (BFSI), are already adopting KMaaS solutions.

Large enterprises are expected to dominate the key management as a service market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to their complex network systems, strong focus on digital transformation, rapid adoption of cloud computing, and high compliance requirements, all of which together lead to a high integration of key management solutions in such organizations.

North America was the most productive region in the market during the historical period (2014–2019), as companies here are deploying advanced technologies to combat cybercriminals. Additionally, the adoption of cloud computing, analytical tools, and data center services is surging, organizations are transitioning to a multi-cloud environment, and the focus on digitization is rising in the region.

