Italy Marketing Automation Software Market 2021 Status and Growth Outlook – Hubspot, Inc., Adobe Inc., ActiveCampaign, Inc., Adabra, Marketo Inc., LinkedIn Corporation (Drawbridge Inc.)

The Italy Marketing Automation Software Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Italy Marketing Automation Software Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 7.1% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Italy Marketing Automation Software Market are Hubspot, Inc., Adobe Inc., ActiveCampaign, Inc., Adabra, Marketo Inc., LinkedIn Corporation (Drawbridge Inc.), Contactlab, Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SALESmanago Marketing Automation, ClickDimensions LLC, IgnitionOne Inc., Act-On Software Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Influencer Marketing Tools to Witness Significant Growth

– Influencer marketing focuses on using key leaders for driving the brand’s message to the larger market. Rather than marketing directly to a large group of consumers, the company instead inspire/ hire/ pay influencers to get out the word for brand awareness. According to Assocom, expenditure in digital advertising in Italy in 2019 was EUR 2.23 billion and is expected to reach EUR 2.39 billion in 2020. Among this expense, influencer marketing plays a vital role in the advertisement on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, you-tube, etc.

– According to NapoleonCat, there were 20 million Instagram users in Italy in January 2020, which accounted for 34.6% of its entire population, whereas, 21 550 000 Instagram users in Italy in April 2020, which accounted for 36.4% of its entire population. This platform catering with marketing tools provides a significant market growth to Influencer marketing tools in fashion brands, retail brands.

