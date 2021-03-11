Italy Electric Bus Charging Station Market Competitive Landscape, Insights by Geography, and Growth Opportunity

A fund of $4,371.6 million was allocated by the Italian government to convert the bus fleet in its major urban and semi-urban pockets to those running on new energy, such as electricity. The investment for the period between 2019 and 2033 has been provided considering the strong need to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG) and other toxic gases from vehicles, as they are the primary culprit in the quickly degrading air quality in the country. Additionally, the national government submitted a proposal on an integrated energy and climate plan to the European Union in 2018, which puts a special emphasis on low- or no-emission transport.

With such policies and other financial incentives, the sale of electric buses will increase substantially in the country. Moreover, even the local administrations of Milan, Cagliari, Turin, and other cities in the nation have set targets for converting their public transport system to one which is driven by clean energy. With the rising sale of electric buses, the Italian electric bus charging station market is expected to witness a robust increase in its size, from $12.3 million in 2018, to $44.8 million by 2025, at a 20.3% CAGR between 2019 and 2025. Also known as the electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), such systems are required to charge the batteries of electric buses.

Thus, with the increasing procurement of electric buses in Italy, driven by government subsidies and emission-reduction policies, the installation rate of EVSE will continue accelerating in the coming years.

Market Segmentation by Type

Overnight Charger

Opportunity Charger

Market Segmentation by Power

<22 kW

22–50 kW

51–150 kW

>150 kW

Market Segmentation by Charger