Iodine Market | Analysis of Top Manufacturers And Market Growth With Top Countries Data | Iofina plc, SQM S.A, ISE CHEMIVALS CORPORATION

Market Overview:

Iodine is a mineral with symbol I and atomic number 53. Iodine is the heaviest sable halogen and it is found in the solid form and has lustrous purple black color. It is a very important mineral for human, as it is present in various food products such as dairy products, seaweed, iodized salt, eggs, cod, tuna and others. Iodine protects cells from chemical harmful effects and toxic and also helps to control other functions and metabolism of the body.Iodine market is estimated to reach at USD 1123.84 million by 2027, and growing at rate of CAGR 4.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Major factor driving the growth of the market is the use of iodine in the optical polarizing films in liquid crystal displays (LED) applications.Increased number of individuals with low iodine content in their body in the developing countries such as India is a factor for growth of the market, use of iodine in the various industrial applications such as animal feed, fluorochemicals are also driving the growth of the market.

The Regions Covered in the Iodine Market Report are:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Top Players Working In Iodine Industry:

The major players covered in the global iodine market report are Iofina plc, SQM S.A, ISE CHEMIVALS CORPORATION, IOCHEM, Algorta Norte, NIPPOH CHEMICALS CO.LTD, Kanto Natural Gas Development Co. Ltd., GODO SHIGEN Co, Ltd, TOHO EARTH TECH, INC., Deep Water Chemicals, Inc., Toyota Tsusho Corporation, AJAY-SQM Group, AZER-YOD LLC, ACF Minera S.A, Prachi Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Salvi Chemicals Industries Ltd, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

