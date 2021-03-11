Industrial Pc Market Growth Projection to 2027 | Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE

Market Scenario of the Industrial Pc Market:

Global Industrial PC market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In February 2015, Beckhoff announced the launch of CP37xx series Panel PCs with multi-touch functionality and advanced Intel Atom processors which can be used in a compact housing for high PC-based performance.

In November 2018, Kontron launched its single board computer pITX-iMX8M with CPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A53 architecture with up to 1.5 GHz for embedded applications.

In November 2018, Kontron launched Kontron KISS 4U V3 SKX for noise sensitive environment and it provides tool free replacements of various parts like fans filter mats and others.

In October 2018, Kontron launched U/4U Rackmount Server KISS V3 PCI763 with PICMG Motherboard, for compute-intensive applications required for processing and analysing huge amounts of data, as in Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Machine Learning.

In March 2016, Industrial PC launched Panel PCs for sunlight readable and perfect for outdoor applications.

In April 2016, Beckhoff announced CX81xx Embedded PC series, with 32-bit, 600 MHz ARM Cortex -A9 processor offers three times the CPU performance compared to the existing CX8000 series, as well as an eight-fold memory increase with 512 MB of RAM. The CX8190 can be used for TwinCAT 3 automation software which is used for Ethernet, the first device in the series and the first PC-based controller in an ultra-compact “Bus Coupler format

In April 2018, B&R launched Automation PC 2200, which would use Intel Atom processors, compatible either with Box PC or Panel PC.

Competitive Rivalry:

Top Players: Advantech CO., Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co.KG, Kontron AG, Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Industrial PC Inc, B&R, The Contec Group, Protech Technologies, Inc., Acnodes, Phoenix Contact, DFI, Vartech Systems Inc., Crystal Group Inc., Four-Faith, Logic Supply and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Industrial Pc Market, By Type

7 Industrial Pc Market, By Organization Size

8 Industrial Pc Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Chapter Two Global Industrial Pc Market segments

Global Industrial Pc Market Regional Segmentation

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

