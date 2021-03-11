Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd.; Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.,; PALFINGER AG; Cargotec Corporation

Industrial Lifting Equipment Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry . By understanding the necessity of following certain steps to collect, record, and analyse market data to prepare such market research report and hence stick to the same. This market report provides CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2026 for the market. All statistical and numerical data is interpreted with the use of established and sophisticated tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This Industrial Lifting Equipment market research report is a definite solution to have exclusive market research data that anticipates the business needs. To flourish in this swiftly changing market landscape, businesses must take up the world-class solution such as Industrial Lifting Equipment market research report. As per study key players of this market are Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.; HAULOTTE GROUP; Ingersoll-Rand plc; SSAB; Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd.; Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.,; PALFINGER AG; Cargotec Corporation; Columbus McKinnon Corporation; TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION;

Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 64.25 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 90.25 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand from shipping industry which has been caused due to the growth in usage of e-commerce market.

Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Growth of the usage of warehousing & logistics industry has resulted in increased demand for lifting equipments; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in the demand for the product from mining and construction industries due to the rise in levels of industrialization activities; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Requirement of large capital funds for the requirement of installation of these products; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Important Features of the Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Report:

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- KITO CORPORATION; XCMG Group; Linamar; Terex Corporation; Jungheinrich AG; Liebherr Group; Konecranes; Manitowoc; Tadano Ltd.; Crown Equipment Corporation; Mammoet; Komatsu Ltd.; Zhenhua and MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD.

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote may vary.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Product Forklift Operations Diesel Gasoline & LPG/CNG Electric Class Class 1 Class 2 Class 3 Class 4 & 5 Application Manufacturing Freight & Logistics Wholesale & Retail Distribution Others Aerial Work Platforms Type Boom Lifts Scissor Lifts Vertical Mast Lifts Others Application Construction & Maintenance Industrial Telecommunications & Utility Others Cranes Type Mobile Cranes Crawler Cranes Rough Terrain Cranes All-Terrain Cranes Truck Loader Cranes Ship Cranes Mobile Harbor Cranes Automatic Stacking Cranes Fixed Cranes Industrial Cranes Tower Cranes Ship-To-Shore Cranes Gantry Cranes Operations Hydraulic Hybrid Electric Hoists Type Wire Rope Roller Load Chain Welded Link Load Chain Others Operations Pneumatic Hydraulic Electric

By End-Use Industry Construction Aerospace & Defense Shipping & Material Handling Mining Automotive & Railway Marine Energy & Power Others



