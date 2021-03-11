Industrial Gas Market 2021| SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Trends By 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Industrial gases are often liquefied gases which are used in industrial purposes. Industrial gases are nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, argon, hydrogen, helium, and acetylene, etc. Usually, an air separation process is applied to separate nitrogen, argon, and oxygen gases, these gases are also produced as a cryogenic liquid. Steam reforming processes are used for the production of hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and carbon monoxide. These industrial gases are used for different application such as fuels space rockets, steel welding process, refines crude oil, cleaner combustion, fermentation, food preservation, and amongst others. Industries like healthcare, food, and beverage, chemical, electronics have wide usage of industrial gases.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing demand for industrial gases for different industries such as chemicals, oil & gas will drive the demand for the industrial gas market. Additionally, increasing demand for the industrial gases in metal manufacturing will further propel the demand for the industrial gas market. Predominantly, the high cost for the transportation and adverse environmental effect of industrial gases may hamper the industrial gas market. However, the growing demand for industrial gases from metallurgy and manufacture sector will create an opportunity for the industrial gas market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Industrial Gas Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the industrial gas market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-use, storage & transportation, function, and region. The industrial gas market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial gas market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The industrial gas market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use, storage & transportation, function. On the basis of type, the industrial gas market is segmented into, oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, argon, others. On the basis of end-use, the industrial gas market is segmented into, chemical processing & chemical refining, metal manufacturing & fabrication, healthcare, food & beverages, electronics, energy, others. On the basis of storage & transportation, the industrial gas market is segmented into, tonnage distribution, merchant liquid distribution, cylinder & packaged gas distribution. On the basis of function, the industrial gas market is segmented into, coolant, intermediate, insulator, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the industrial gas market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The industrial gas market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the industrial gas market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the industrial gas market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the industrial gas market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from industrial gas market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for industrial gas in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the industrial gas market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the industrial gas market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Advanced Specialty Gases Inc.

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Airgas Inc.

BASF SE

Messer Group GmbH

Praxair Inc.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

The Linde Group

Welsco Inc.

