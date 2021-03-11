India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Research Report Insights and Forecast 2021 to 2027

The Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

The Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market was valued at xx million US$ in 2020 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Ph Adjusters & Softeners

Flocculants & Coagulants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhinitors/Dispersants

Biocides & Disinfectants

Others

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Kemira

BASF

Ecolab

Suez (GE)

Solenis

Dow

Akzo Nobel

SNF Group

Shandong Taihe

Feralco Group

BWA Water Additives

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Solvay

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Papermaking Waste Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Drinking Water Treatment

Cooling Water Treatment

Others

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Specifications

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

1.2.1.1 Ph Adjusters & Softeners

1.2.1.2 Flocculants & Coagulants

1.2.1.3 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2.1.4 Scale Inhinitors/Dispersants

1.2.1.5 Biocides & Disinfectants

1.2.1.6 Others

1.2.2 by Application

1.2.2.1 Papermaking Waste Water Treatment

1.2.2.2 Industrial Water Treatment

1.2.2.3 Drinking Water Treatment

1.2.2.4 Cooling Water Treatment

1.2.2.5 Others

1.2.3 by Regions

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

2.2 Upstream

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

2.3.2 Dynamics

3 Environmental Analysis

3.1 Policy

3.2 Economic

3.3 Technology

3.4 Market Entry

4 Market Segmentation by Type

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 Ph Adjusters & Softeners Market, 2013-2018

4.1.2 Flocculants & Coagulants Market, 2013-2018

4.1.3 Corrosion Inhibitors Market, 2013-2018

4.1.4 Scale Inhinitors/Dispersants Market, 2013-2018

4.1.5 Biocides & Disinfectants Market, 2013-2018

4.1.6 Others Market, 2013-2018

4.2 Market Forecast

4.2.1 Ph Adjusters & Softeners Market Forecast, 2019-2024

4.2.2 Flocculants & Coagulants Market Forecast, 2019-2024

4.2.3 Corrosion Inhibitors Market Forecast, 2019-2024

4.2.4 Scale Inhinitors/Dispersants Market Forecast, 2019-2024

4.2.5 Biocides & Disinfectants Market Forecast, 2019-2024

4.2.6 Others Market Forecast, 2019-2024

