Impact of COVID-19 on Nuclear Waste Management Market : Implications on Business

The nuclear waste management market is gathering steam over the years and is expected to continue during the forecast period 2016 – 2024. It is usually defined as leftover materials and residues after the nuclear fuel is burnt in reactors. Nuclear waste is highly radioactive and is also generated during varied operations involving industries such as medicine, defense, scientific research, etc. which produce byproducts containing radioactive waste.

The incessant use of non-renewable resources has led to exploring alternative energy sources. Hence, nuclear energy use is constantly on the rise. Nuclear waste can be classified as high-level waste, low and intermediate-level waste, and exempt waste. High-level waste requires cooling and shielding, but low-level waste can be exempted from shielding.

Increasing energy requirements via nuclear power plants amidst soaring electricity demand for catering to the rising population numbers may benefit the nuclear waste management market. New technological innovations to effectively segregate nuclear waste can also benefit the nuclear waste management market. For instance, a group of researchers recently discovered a nanoscience tool that helps interested stakeholders study radiation of material to be used for storing nuclear waste. This tool can enable them to design the perfect material for barriers and containers in nuclear waste management.

Considerable government support to the nuclear waste management market through stringent nuclear waste regulations and rules to curb harmful emissions may foster the growth of the nuclear waste management market. Varied nuclear-decommissioning projects may also prove to be beneficial for the nuclear waste management market. Furthermore, upcoming nuclear plant cleaning activities may also influence the nuclear waste management market to a great extent. In addition, contracts are constantly issued to key players in the nuclear waste management market for managing nuclear waste from various nuclear power plants. For instance, Viridor bagged a total nuclear waste management contract for delivering waste management services to the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant.

High-level waste (HLW) created due to the use of nuclear reactors has been identified as a major issue globally. Unlike industrial waste, the hazards associated with nuclear waste, such as its radioactivity, do weaken with time. The used nuclear fuel left after it has spent over 3 years in reactors, generating heat to produce electricity, is the most significant HLW produced during nuclear generation. A majority of nuclear waste management strategies are therefore targeted at disposing of high-level waste. Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds that HLW accounted for the dominant share of 35.9% in the global nuclear waste management market in 2015.

Stringent Emission Control Norms to Create Opportunities for Nuclear Management Market

However, nuclear waste management requires high initial cost and has high payback period, which are inhibiting its growth trajectory to an extent. Nevertheless, the implementation of stringent government regulations aimed at curbing harmful emissions will boost opportunities for the market in the near future.

TMR forecasts the global nuclear waste management market to reach US$5,627.5 mn by 2024, rising at a CAGR of 16.7% between 2016 and 2024. The market stood at US$1,382 mn in 2016.

Increasing Installation of Pressurized Water Reactors Fuels Demand for Nuclear Waste Management

Globally, the demand for waste management services is expected to be the highest from pressurized water reactors. Boiling water reactors are likely to exhibit the second highest demand for nuclear waste management in the global market. In 2015, the pressurized water reactors segment led the global nuclear waste management market holding a dominant share of 69.3%.

Likewise, the demand for nuclear waste management in boiling water reactors is also expected to rise in the forthcoming years. These reactors operate in lower fuel temperature and require lower pressure compared to pressurized water reactors. The boiling water reactors segment is thus poised to exhibit a greater CAGR than pressurized water reactors.

