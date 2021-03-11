Impact of COVID-19 on Flour Market : Implications on Business

Content moderation is the practice of monitoring content submitted by users on various platforms of social media. It makes use of a set of rules and guidelines to monitor the content submitted by users on various platforms. This process is done to assess if the submitted comment or post stick to the rules and regulations of that particular platform or not.

Registering a growth rate of 4.30% CAGR over the projection period, the global content moderation solutions market is likely to touch a market valuation of US$ 11,800 Mn through 2027.

Some of the key players in the global content moderation solutions market comprise Microsoft Corporation, Cogito Tech LLC., Accenture PLC., Open Access Limited, Google Inc., and Clarifai, Inc.

Generation of Large Volume Data to Shoot up Demand in the Market

These days, enterprises of all sizes, be it large, medium, or small are making shift toward digital advertising from the conventional ways of marketing and advertising. The shift in advertising mode is expected to support expansion of the global content moderation solutions market in the forthcoming years.

Ever since the invention and subsequent use of the internet and world wide web, many industries all over the world are making relentless efforts to move most of its operations on digital platforms. While, on one hand, internet has gathered immense popularity due to its capability to deliver solutions for hassle-free communications and smooth marketing operations, on the other hand, the internet has gathered notoriety for inappropriate and illegal posts and comments. A constant rise in the such posts and comments is estimated to pave way for rapid expansion of the global content moderation solutions market in years to come.

The growing need to disincentivize all such content that propagate hate and violence and do not adhere to the rules and regulations set by the platform is likely to boost the global content moderation solutions market in near future. Utilizing the rationale behind what should be published and what should not be, content moderators work them.

The growing need for and type of content moderation depends on the changing form of content, which could be video and speech or both. The task of content moderation also engages video moderation, sentiment moderation, and image moderation. The global content moderation solutions market rides high on the humungous amount of comments and posts generated by billions of users across the globe. Many renowned social media companies such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, and Facebook have formulated a set of strict guidelines to keep a watch such comments and posts. As such, such initiatives by these renowned social media companies are likely to work in favor of the global content moderation solutions market in forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific to Offer Promising Growth Opportunities

On the basis of region, the global content moderation solutions market is likely to observe strong growth in North America. Asia Pacific is estimate to follow North America closely in terms of both market share and revenue.

Driven by China and India, Asia Pacific is estimated to make a strong impact on the global content moderation solutions market over the assessment tenure. Increased penetration of internet and use of smartphones and laptops is likely to bolster the demand for content moderation solutions in the region over the projection period, from 2019 to 2027. A large volume of comments and posts are generated each day in the region, which bolsters the need for content moderators in the region.

a prominent region in the global content moderation solutions market, expected to account for a substantial market share in 2019, with China and India being the key content moderation solutions markets in this region. The Asia Pacific content moderation solutions market is expected to grow at a rate of over 11% during the forecast period, due to the large volume of data being generated each day, with a very sensitive rationale behind what should be published and what not. The content moderation solutions markets in the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America are expected to expand moderately during the forecast period.

