Image Signal Processor and Vision Processor Market 2021 Size, Status and Business Outlook – STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Sigma Corporation

The Image Signal Processor & Vision Processor Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Image Signal Processor & Vision Processor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Image Signal Processor & Vision Processor Market are STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Sigma Corporation, Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Fujitsu Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Google LLC, Qualcomm Inc., Xilinx Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., HiSilicon(Shanghai) Technologies Co. Ltd. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics to Hold Dominant Size of the Market

– Growing deployment of ISPs & VPUs in VR products, smartphones, drones, etc., is pushing the Image Signal Processor & Vision Processor Market for consumer electronics. Constant innovations in these products, inducing advanced features and functionalities, add to their increasing adoption. Demand to bring superior products with upgraded consumer experience and excellent functionalities drive the adoption of ISPs & VPUs by OEMs.

– Fast processors, connectivity, superior camera quality, and applications make smartphones the most thriving consumer electronic devices in terms of their adoption. Unlike phones available now, future smartphones will leverage innovations such as 5G connectivity, machine-learning chips, AI capabilities, and more powerful processing power.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

