Image Sensors Market 2021 Status and Growth Outlook – Canon Inc., Ams AG, OmniVision Technologies Inc.

The Image Sensors Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The image sensors market was valued at USD 15.84 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 29.49 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11%, during the forecast period 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Image Sensors Market are Canon Inc., Ams AG, OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation , Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd , Sony CorporationÊ, STMicroelectronics NV , Teledyne DALSA Inc., SK Hynix Inc., GalaxyCore Inc. , Panasonic Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

CMOS Image Sensor in Smartphone Witnesses a Significant Growth

– With the increasing demand for the high-definition image capturing devices in the industries, CMOS technology has been witnessing a high adoption rate as they provide faster shutter speed delivering high-quality images.

– With the integration of cameras into smartphones, the use of image capturing increased significantly, coupled with the growing smartphone penetration rate in the region is set to drive the market for Image sensors in the region.

– For VGA resolution, CMOS sensors can efficiently run at 30 fps or faster, and at 3 to 5-megapixel resolution, 5 to 15 fps is achievable while keeping power consumption down. This enables algorithms such as autofocus, auto-exposure, and automatic white balance to achieve faster convergence, thereby providing a quicker, more responsive camera. Higher frame rates also mean reduced blur and, in some instances, enable designers to eliminate mechanical shutters. With the increased competition in the smartphone industry, manufacturers are viewing image quality as the way to achieve competitive advantage.

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

