Ice Cream Market 2021 | Industry Sales, Supply, Demand, Consumption, Analysis, and Forecasts to 2027

Global Ice Cream Industry is valued at USD 62.11 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 83.37 Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 4.26% over the forecast period.

Brandessece Market Research recently added the Ice Cream Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

Scope of US Ice Cream Market Report-

Ice cream is a dairy product, which is sweetened with either natural sugar or artificial sweeteners. Also it is a sweetened frozen food typically eaten as a snack or dessert. It may be made from dairy milk or cream and is flavored with a sweetener, either sugar or an alternative and any spice such as cocoa or vanilla. Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Chip is an example of a flavor of ice cream. The growth of the ice cream industry is driven by availability of numerous flavored ice creams. It has been a popular treat for hundreds of years but has only become commonplace since the widespread use of refrigeration. The explosion popularity of ice cream has led to a number of ice cream variations including frozen custard, frozen yogurt, and even non-dairy versions made with ingredients like coconut milk.

US Ice Cream market report is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel and region & country level. Based upon type, US ice cream market is classified impulse, artisanal and take home. Based upon component, ice cream market is classified into supermarkets, specialist stores, convenience stores and other.

The regions covered in this US ice cream industry report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of ice cream is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for US Ice Cream Industry Report–

US Ice Cream Industry Report covers prominent players are like Unilever USA, Ben and Jerry’s, Marina Ice Cream, Oregon Ice Cream, Rich Ice Cream, Three Twins Ice Cream, Wells Enterprises, Blue Bell Creameries, Tillamook, Lucerne Foods, Nestlé USA, Kroger Co, Mikawaya, Turkey Hill, Bliss Unlimited, Weight Watchers, Amy’s Ice Creams, Klondike and others.

News-

Unilever Announced the Sale Process of Its Ice Cream Business in Chile

June 12th, 2020; Unilever, one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Homecare and Foods & Refreshment products has agreed the sale of its ice cream business in Chile to Carozzi. The arrangement includes the buying of local brands Bresler and Melevi and the license for the US ice cream brands that Unilever Ice Creams in Chile. Unilever in Chile will continue to focus on the categories and brands in which it can develop a sustainable and competitive business.

Rising Demand for Innovative Flavors and Growing Demand for Lactose-Free Ice Cream are some of the Major Factor Driving the Growth of US Ice Cream Industry.

The growth of ice cream industry is driven by many factors such as rising demand for innovative flavors and growing demand for lactose-free ice cream. Companies are introducing many new and innovative flavors of the ice cream to increase their revenue. For example, perhaps the biggest news story in the ice cream industry in 2017, this low-calorie, added protein product became the best-selling ice cream in the US over a four week period in July 2017. The demand for lactose-free is also expected to contribute to ice cream market growth during the forecast period. The increase in demand for lactose-free ice creams is driven by an increase in cases of food intolerances and allergies. Thus, the consumers having lactose intolerance pick lactose-free ice creams. Also, these products are optimized by consumers who are health conscious and prefer healthy foods. An estimated 65–74% of adults worldwide are intolerant to lactose, a type of sugar naturally found in dairy products. Lactose-free dairy ice creams are usually made by adding a synthetic lactase enzyme into dairy milk. This helps break down the lactose. Some popular store-bought options include Lactaid Cookies & Cream and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, as well as Breyers Lactose Free Natural Vanilla, which is 99% lactose-free. The rise in market share, along with an increase in demand for sweet dishes, drives the growth of this market.

However, growing number of health-conscious consumers may restrain the market growth over the forecast period. In spite of that, growing demand for innovative products and development of lactose-free ice cream can provide various growth opportunities for the further growth of the ice cream market expansion.

North America Expected to Dominate the US Ice Cream Industry

North America is expected to dominate the growth of US ice cream industry due to the increased demand for new variations of ice creams and increase in consumption of take-home ice cream product. According to international dairy food association, the majority of U.S. ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturers have been in industry for more than 50 years and many are still family-owned businesses. The average American consumes more than 23 pounds of ice cream per year. About 1.4 billion gallons of ice cream and related frozen desserts were produced in the U.S. in 2017. Europe is the second largest region in the US ice-cream market. The rising demand for innovative flavors and formats and growing demand for impulsiveness to consume the product in this region is expected to drive the market growth.

US Ice Cream Industry Segmentation:–

By Type – Impulse, Artisanal, Take Home

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Specialist Stores, Convenience Stores, Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

