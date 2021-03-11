HVAC Systems Market Forecast to 2027 – Daikin Industries, Electrolux AB, Emerson, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, United Technologies Corporation Ltd.

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-conditioning) is a system used to maintain and control indoor environment safe and comfortable, meaning that the air should have sufficient amount of oxygen and free of unpleasant and hazardous gases. HVAC is based on the principle of thermodynamics, fluid mechanics and heat transfer. These systems has three main components i.e. a central plant, a distribution system and a rejection unit. With the rising need for better working and living spaces the HVAC systems market is expected to grow in forthcoming future.

MARKET DYNCAMICS

The growing HVAC systems market is driven significant factors like rapid industrialization, increasing population and urbanization, rising temperature and pollution across the globe due uncontrollable greenhouse and other toxic gases emission. However, high initial cost of systems and their maintenance is hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, with emerging need towards comfortable and safe indoor environment and replace old systems with more effective and efficient systems is likely to flourish the HVAC systems market.

Major Players in the market are: Daikin Industries, Electrolux AB, Emerson, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, United Technologies Corporation

Ltd.

Global HVAC Systems Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Heating (Heat pumps, Furnaces, Space heaters, Boilers); Cooling (Room Unitary air conditioners, Chillers, VRF systems, Coolers, Others); Ventilation (Air filters, Air purifiers, Centrifugal fans, Roof vent, Ventilation fan, Air handling unit, Others); Implementation (New installation, Retrofit); Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography

The investment made in the study would provide you access to the information such as:

HVAC Systems Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size Breakdown by Types

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast – Until 2027

What does the report include?

The report focuses on HVAC Systems market on the basis of component and end user.

The study on the global HVAC Systems market includes qualitative factors such as pipeline analysis, drivers, restraints and opportunities

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of component, end users and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

