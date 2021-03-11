Human Enhancement Market Growth, Analysis and Advancement Outlook 2021 to 2026

Global Human Enhancement Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021

The Global Human Enhancement Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The human enhancement market was valued at USD 261.33 million in 2019and is expected to reach USD 1925.2 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 38% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

Leading companies operating in the Global Human Enhancement Market profiled in the report are: Vuzix Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Second Sight Medical Products Inc., Rewalk Robotics Ltd., Raytheon Company, Magic Leap Inc., Google LLC, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Braingate Company, B-Temia Inc. and others.

Human enhancement refers to technologies that are used for bringing cognitive or physical improvement in the human body. A basic instance can be cited is the usage of the active control systems to create limb prosthetics to exceed human performance. Modern technology advancements in human enhancement are not only limited to treating illness and disabilities but also are employed in enhancing human characteristics and capabilities.

Exoskeleton is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth

– Exoskeletons are designed to augment human strength and other abilities for military, medical and industrial purposes. In the medical sector, a growing number of patients with body movements disorders such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinsons disease, and strokes are prime factors accelerating exoskeleton demand.

– These diseases limit voluntary body movements and create problems in daily routine activities. Around 1 million people are diagnosed with Parkinsons disease in the US alone every year. Rising population with movement disorders will accelerate the exoskeleton market share over the forecast timeline.

– Recently, ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. entered into a strategic investment agreement with Timwell Corporation Limited to establish its presence in the Chinese market. This joint venture will initially focus on development, production, and marketing of its Restore soft-suit exoskeleton for stroke patients in a rehabilitation, followed by commercialization of its spinal cord injury products for rehabilitation use.

Finally, researchers throw light on the pinpoint analysis of Global Human Enhancement dynamics. It also measures the sustainable trends and platforms which are the basic roots behind the market growth. The degree of competition is also measured in the research report. With the help of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis, the market has been deeply analyzed. It also helps to address the risk and challenges in front of the businesses. Furthermore, it offers extensive research on sales approaches.

