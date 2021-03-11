Huge Demands of Power Rental Market by Ashtead Plant Hire Co Ltd, Energyst Rental Solutions BV.., Atlas Copco AB., LOXAM Group, Kiloutou SAS

Power rental, also known as power on hire comes with numerous advantages over the other counterparts. The rental generators are useful over the purchased generators as they provide flexibility in the power rating required, negligible maintenance and installation costs, readily available on short notice, and lower initial costs among other features. The global power rental market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period on account of increase in demand for power worldwide.

Power Rental Market is growing at a CAGR of +7% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

A2Z Market research published a new Latest Report titled as Global Power Rental Market, analysts offers an in-depth analysis of global Power Rental Market. The study analyses the various aspect of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Power Rental Markett. The different areas covered in the report are Smart Home market size, drivers and restrains, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major manufacturers in the market, and competitive landscape.

The Major Players Covered in this Report:

Ashtead Plant Hire Co Ltd, Energyst Rental Solutions BV.., Atlas Copco AB., LOXAM Group, Kiloutou SAS, Bredenoord, Aggreko Plc, General De Alquiler De Maquinaria SA, HKL Baumaschinen GmbH

Regional Analysis For Financial Leasing Market:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Other important factors have been presented in this report includes the product cost structure, the manufacturing process, and product specification. In the final section, the report adds key developments, company overview, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and development trend analysis that have given the boost business in order to offer new openings and welcomes new players including both start-ups and established firms. The data on market size, share and growth rate plus industry analysis across different regions makes this report a wonderful resource for business players.

Assessment of the current market trends, restraints, and growth opportunities for emerging market players. The report introspects the growth strategies adopted by prominent market players in the XXX Market. Further, the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions that have taken place in the current Power Rental Market landscape.

Power Rental Market Segment Analysis – By Product Types –

Diesel Generators

Gas Generators

Others

Power Rental Market Segment Analysis – By Applications –

Government & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Events

Construction

Industrial

Others

Objective of Studies:

1. To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Power Rental Market.

2. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Power Rental Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

3. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

4. To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

5. To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

7. To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Power Rental Market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of the Power Rental are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

2014-2018 Base Year: 2018

2018 Estimated Year: 2019

2019 Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

In short, the Global Power Rental Market report offers a one-stop solution to all the key players covering various aspects of the industry like growth statistics, development history, industry share, Power Rental Market presence, potential buyers, consumption forecast, data sources, and beneficial conclusion.

Table of Contents

Global Power Rental Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Power Rental Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued

