How is COVID-19 Situation Affecting IoT in Healthcare Market?

One of the most prominent industries across the globe is the healthcare industry. The industry is defined by technical advancements that help people have a better quality of life. Despite the importance of medical facilities, the need for reducing the cost of treatments in the industry is high. A large number of people are not able to afford enhanced medical services, which often lead to serious repercussions.

Attributed to these factors, the players in the industry are trying to come up with solutions that can make healthcare services affordable for everyone. This is one of the key reasons for the growth of the IoT in Healthcare market. IoT enables physical objects to connect to internet and exchange data. Connected medical devices can thus monitor the condition of patient more efficiently. Other than this, treatment progress observation, remote patient monitoring, and housing of vaccines are made easier with the help of I oT.

This is because different IoT-enabled medical devices, including stationary, wearable external, and implanted, analyze and monitor patients’ medical conditions and give caregivers timely notifications regarding the condition of patients for further treatment. Other than this, the demand for different IoT-based systems and services, such as network security, remote device monitoring, application security, network bandwidth management, and data analytics, is also predicted to increase significantly in the coming years. IoT in healthcare has a number of applications, such as medication management, telemedicine, inpatient monitoring, clinical operations and workflow management, and connected imaging.

