Household Tissue Paper Products Market: Promising Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Household Tissue Paper Products Market Overview

Various tissue papers products are widely used for household purposes in many forms such as paper towels, napkins, toilet rolls and much more. Although the products used for the household purpose and away from home purpose is same, the market characteristics widely differ. Also, paper products are widely preferred due to their high availability, completely biodegradable and complete recyclable characteristics over plastics and textiles. Due to high standard of hygiene maintained by the usage of tissue paper products rather than cotton towels, the household tissue paper products market is estimated to account for a huge market size.

Household Tissue Paper Products Market Dynamics

Other than the advantages of the paper over other materials such as easy availability of raw materials and low-cost manufacturing, tissue papers are proofed to be much more hygienic than cotton towels or any other product as a piece of tissue is used only ones and dumped into garbage and a fresh tissue is taken out for next time. Using the same cotton towel for multiple times is not an effective method for maintaining hygiene. These factors has driven the household tissue paper products market globally. On the other hand, tissues are a bit expensive than cotton towels as a towel can be used for many months while the tissues are made for one-time use only.

The total cost of tissues used for the average life period of a towel accounts for a much higher value. For household purpose, usage of tissue each time accounts for some money, while for away from home purpose, the consumer has already paid a fixed amount and thus consumption of household tissue paper products is comparatively lower than away from home tissue paper products. Moreover, the used tissues require a large space for dumping them as using a fresh tissue for each time results into a large volume of used tissues by the end of the day. Also, the dispensing of tissues require some equipment or structure, while a cotton towel can be hung easily anywhere. These factors are proven to pose a slight restraint to the Household tissue paper products market.

Household Tissue Paper Products Market Segmentation

The Household tissue paper products market can be segmented on the basis of products as