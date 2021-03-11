Hospital Bed Accessories Market Growth to Remain Stable during the Projection Period 2017 – 2025

Hospital beds have evolved over the last decade. New and multipurpose hospital beds have entered the market, enabling health care providers to provide better care to the patients. Based on patient requirements and conditions, various types of hospital beds are available such as flower beds and ICU beds. These beds are of three main types: manual hospital beds, semi-electric hospital beds, and electric hospital beds. Manufacturers are developing innovative designs and functionalities for these beds. This has led to increasing use of various accessories in these beds. Hospital bed accessories are an integral part of these beds. These allow a patient and health care provider to perform various functions during the patient treatment duration. Demand for new hospital bed accessories is increasing owing to growing innovation and new accessory designs.

Major factor fueling the growth of the global hospital bed accessories market is rising demand for new hospital beds, owing to increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. Longer hospital stays, large inflow of patients in hospital inpatient settings, and rising health care expenditure in emerging countries, leading to developing hospital infrastructure in these countries are expected to drive the market. According to statistics from the World Bank, the World Health Organization (WHO), and regional organizations such as the Organization of Economic Cooperation & Development (OECD), there has been a considerable gap in number of hospital beds per 1,000 population, especially in emerging as well as developed nations. The number of hospital beds required is expected to increase by two- to threefold by 2020. This combined with increasing innovations in the hospital beds accessories, and new and advanced product offerings by manufacturers are anticipated to drive the global hospital bed accessories market during the forecast period.

Request For Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30398

The global hospital bed accessories market has been segmented based on product type, material, end user, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been segmented into mattresses, bed side rails, over bed tables, in-bed bathing products, and other products. Based on material, the global hospital bed accessories market has been segmented into foam, stainless steel, aluminum, and others. The foam segment dominated the global hospital bed accessories market; however, the aluminum segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the global hospital bed accessories market has been divided into hospitals, nursing care centers, outpatient clinics, long-term care centers, and home care settings. The hospitals segment dominated the global market in 2016, attributed to factors such as rising patient population and longer duration of treatment and hospital stay. However, changing patient preference and shift toward home care settings in patients suffering from chronic diseases and immobility are factors expected to propel the growth of the home care setting segment in the global hospital bed accessories market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global hospital bed accessories market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global hospital bed accessories market in 2016, owing to developed hospital infrastructure and rising demand for new and advanced products. Europe accounted for the second largest share of the global hospital bed accessories market in 2016, followed by Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for hospital beds and developing hospital infrastructure in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are expected to drive the global hospital bed accessories market between 2017 and 2025.

Pre Book A Report at @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=30398<ype=S

Key players operating in the global hospital bed accessories market include Vitality Medical, Stryker Corporation, Spinlife LLC, ArjoHuntleigh, Favero Health Projects Spa, and SEERS Medical Limited.

Read Our Trending Press Release Below

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, uses proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/