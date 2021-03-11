Hexamine Market by Type, Application, Geography and Future Analysis

According to P&S Intelligence, the global hexamine market is advancing at a 3.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

The consumption of unstabilized-grade hexamine has increased significantly over the years due to the widening application base of the chemical in all the industries mentioned above. Unstabilized hexamine is used as fuel tablets for camping stoves, corrosion inhibitor for steel, stabilizer for lubricating and insulating oils, antiseptic for UTIs, and cross-linking agent to harden phenol-formaldehyde resins and vulcanize rubber. It is also used for preserving hides, detecting metals, and production of explosives.

Emerging economies, including India and China, also hold lucrative opportunities for the hexamine market due to the increasing consumption of the compound in the adhesives and plastics industries. In India, Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd. serves as the leading supplier of hexamine to the plastics, adhesives, and pharmaceutical sectors. Other companies now targeting the APAC region include Hexion Inc., Sina Chemical Industries Company, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Limited, Lanxess AG, “JSC” Shchekinoazat United Chemical Company, and INEOS Group Holding S.A.

GLOBAL HEXAMINE MARKET

By Type

Stabilized Grade Unstabilized Grade



By Application

Resin Rubber Pharmaceutical Explosive Others (Laboratories, Fuel, Fertilizer, Leather, and Paper applications)



By Region