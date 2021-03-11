Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Incredible Growth in World with Key Players Insights: Pondera Solutions, Lexisnexis Risk Solutions, Whitehatai, Cotiviti, Inc.

The Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market was valued at US$ 1,331.09 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 8,707.73 million by 2027.

Healthcare fraud is a kind of white-collar crime that includes the filing of dishonest health care claims to turn a profit. The most common types of health care fraud include billing for more expensive services or procedures, misrepresenting non-covered treatments, insurance frauds, and others. The global healthcare fraud analytics market driven by factors such as include rising number of healthcare fraudulent cases across the globe and growing health insurance industry are expected to boost the market growth over the years.

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Solution

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics



Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise Delivery Models

Cloud Based Delivery Models



Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Application

Insurance Claims Review

Pharmacy Billing Misuse

Payment Integrity

Identity Theft

Other Applications

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By End User

Government Agencies

Private Insurance Payers

Third-party Service Providers

Employers

This report analyzes the Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market and gives us the in-depth analysis of the present scenario and the future growth prospects. Simultaneously it also throws light on the overall positive factors.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Healthcare Fraud Analytics manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

The Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Healthcare Fraud Analytics production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly this Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market report provides a comprehensive study that takes account of the historical data, presents the current state, and anticipates the future. Additionally, it includes extremely useful information for new and growing company to mark themselves over the market. This report also contains important details such as End Users/Application, Trends in Future, Status and Outlook, production capacity, revenue, and Scope.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Demand

Chapter 6 Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 7 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Key Vendors

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

