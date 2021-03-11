Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Incredible Growth in World with Key Players Insights: Pondera Solutions, Lexisnexis Risk Solutions, Whitehatai, Cotiviti, Inc.
The Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market was valued at US$ 1,331.09 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 8,707.73 million by 2027.
Healthcare fraud is a kind of white-collar crime that includes the filing of dishonest health care claims to turn a profit. The most common types of health care fraud include billing for more expensive services or procedures, misrepresenting non-covered treatments, insurance frauds, and others. The global healthcare fraud analytics market driven by factors such as include rising number of healthcare fraudulent cases across the globe and growing health insurance industry are expected to boost the market growth over the years.
This report provides in depth study of “Healthcare Fraud Analytics market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Top Leading Vendors of Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market:-
- Conduent Inc.
- DXC Technology
- Scioinspire, Corp.
- FICO
- Optum, Inc.
- SAS Institute
- Pondera Solutions
- Lexisnexis Risk Solutions
- Whitehatai
- Cotiviti, Inc.
Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Solution
- Predictive Analytics
- Descriptive Analytics
- Prescriptive Analytics
Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Mode of Delivery
- On-Premise Delivery Models
- Cloud Based Delivery Models
Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Application
- Insurance Claims Review
- Pharmacy Billing Misuse
- Payment Integrity
- Identity Theft
- Other Applications
Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By End User
- Government Agencies
- Private Insurance Payers
- Third-party Service Providers
- Employers
This report analyzes the Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market and gives us the in-depth analysis of the present scenario and the future growth prospects. Simultaneously it also throws light on the overall positive factors.
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Healthcare Fraud Analytics manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
The Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Healthcare Fraud Analytics production, supply, sales and market status.
Lastly this Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market report provides a comprehensive study that takes account of the historical data, presents the current state, and anticipates the future. Additionally, it includes extremely useful information for new and growing company to mark themselves over the market. This report also contains important details such as End Users/Application, Trends in Future, Status and Outlook, production capacity, revenue, and Scope.
Table of Content:-
Chapter 1 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Overview
Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News
Chapter 5 Market Demand
Chapter 6 Market Status and Forecast
Chapter 7 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Key Vendors
Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis
Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis
Chapter 11 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
