Hand Sanitizers Market Poised for an Explosive Growth in the Near Future | Key Vendors: 3M, Chattem, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, GOJO etc

Based on the product type, the global market for hand sanitizers is segmented into gel, foam, spray, liquid, etc (sanitizing hand wipes, etc.). Among these, the gel segment accounted for the largest segment in terms of value and accounted for more than 35% of the global market share in 2018. Based on end use, the market for hand sanitizers is categorised into hospitals, hotels and restaurants, for household purposes and others (corporates, schools etc.). In 2018, the hospital segment accounted for the largest segment of hand sanitizers as hand sanitizers used by physicians, patients and also staff and visitors to prevent the spread of contagious diseases.

Gel and liquid-based hand sanitizers are expected to dominate both revenue and volume in the market. Formulated with ethyl alcohol, gel disinfectants can kill 99 percent of common germs in a matter of seconds. These products deliver the maximum coverage to the skin and spread evenly, thus providing maximum protection against germs. In terms of volume, the gel-based hand sanitizer market in North America is expected to see an incremental increase of more than 6 million gallons, with an absolute increase of more than 87% between 2019 and 2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report With Covid19 Impact Analysis: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/hand-sanitizer-market

Construction, manufacturing, painting and decoration sectors are the main end-users of liquid hand sanitizers. These disinfectants demonstrate better antimicrobial performance than their gel-based products, which drives their demand in a number of industries. Europe is expected to see an incremental growth of approximately $151 million, with total revenue growth of more than 112 per cent over the period 2019-2026. Increased awareness of contagious infections around factories and construction sites is making workers and employers more likely to maintain hand hygiene and safety. Vendors across the market need to promote their products in line with the need for hygiene. Foam-based disinfectants, wipers and sprays are also expected to see promising growth during the forecast period.

The market for hand sanitizers can be segmented by sales channels such as department stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online sales and retail pharmacies. The supermarket and hypermarket segment accounted for the largest share of revenue in the global market for hand sanitizers by sales channel in 2018. Due to the shift in trends towards modern retailing by end-users.

Top Manufacturers:

• 3M Company

• Chattem, Inc.

• Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company

• Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

• Unilever Plc.

• GOJO Industries, Inc.

• Bath & Body Works, LLC.

• Best Sanitizers, Inc.

• Deb Group Ltd.

• Henkel Group

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Dial Corporation

• Others

Read more: Hand sanitizers market

Key Trends:

• Product differentiation in terms of formulations and aesthetic bottle design: Key business strategy

• Increased awareness programs in high schools, corporates, and other public places

• Focus on developing skin-safe hand sanitizer gels

• Growing application base (institutions, military, supermarkets, offices)

• The campaigns and promotional efforts have positioned hand sanitizer gels as first line preventive measure against infection

• Heightened fear of contamination experienced during recent viral epidemics driving demand for hand sanitizer gels

• Increased incidences of viral disease outbreaks such as coronavirus, Ebola, SARS and others will further spur revenue growth

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Hand Sanitizer market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Top trends in the medical imaging industry?

Impact of IoT, AI and other digital platforms along with mobile device penetration?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period? Why?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Hand Sanitizer market?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa?

Get Sample Copy of This Report With Covid19 Impact Analysis: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/hand-sanitizer-market

Related Reports:

Middle East And Africa Hand Sanitizer Gels Market By Sales Channel (Department Stores, Supermarket And Hyper Market, Convenience Store, Online Sales, Retail Pharmacy Store) – Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027