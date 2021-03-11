Hand Sanitizer Spray Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The hand sanitizer spray market size was valued at $160.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $310.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026.

The global hand sanitizer spray market is segmented on the basis of nature, distribution channel, and region. By nature, it is classified into natural, synthetic, and organic. By distribution channel the market is divided into online and offline.

Hands are the major source of transmission of bacteria, pathogens, and viruses that cause diseases such as food-borne illness and nosocomial infection. To prevent any such occurrences, consumers are focused toward hygienic health products, such as hand sanitizers, thereby drives the demand for hand sanitizers that effectively eradicate microorganisms. According to the WHO, around 420,000 deaths are reported each year, out of which, approximately 125,000 children under the age of five die due to food-borne illness. Hence, consumer inclination toward health & wellness fuels the demand for hand sanitizers, which is expected to accelerate the growth of the market.

Hand sanitizers are effective in eradicating bacteria, pathogens, and viruses that cause various diseases such as food-borne illness, nosocomial infection, diarrhea, intestinal problems, respiratory problems. However, hand sanitizers contain various chemicals, such as phthalates & parabens, benzalkonium chloride (BAC), ethyl alcohol, and urea , whichcause several health issues. For instance, presence of BAC can cause allergies/immunotoxicity and organ system toxicity; ethyl alcohol can cause cancer, birth defects, and organ system toxicity; and urea may lead to joint pain and heart irregularities. Thus, health hazards associated with hand sanitizers are expected to hamper the market growth.

Rise in number of users on various social media sites with the rise in internet penetration is aiding key players to promote their products and services on these social media platforms, which, in turn, helps them increase their sales. Social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies and industries to impart awareness about their product offerings among customers on social media channels. Thus, through social media marketing, global hand sanitizer spray market gains critical opportunities to increase its traction globally.

Key players profiled in the report include The Honest Company, Inc., GOJO Industries, Inc., Cleenol Group Ltd, CleanWell, LLC, EO Products, The Caldrea Company, Jao Brand, The Clorox Company, Hello Bello, Elyptol Australia Inc., Dr. Bronner’s and other such.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Nature

– Natural

– Synthetic

– Organic

By Distribution channel

– Online

– Offline

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

