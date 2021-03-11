Gummy Vitamins Market Size 2021 Industry Forecast with Growth Prospects, Share, Pipeline Projects, Supply Demand Scenario, Project Economics and Survey till 2027

Global Gummy Vitamins Market is valued at USD 4.28 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 7.88 Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.

Growing demand for organic formulated gummy vitamins and increased occurrences of malnutrition and undernourished children are the factors which are expected to drive the growth of Global Gummy Vitamins Market.

Scope of Global Gummy Vitamins Market Report–

Gummy vitamins are similar to candies but are chewable dietary supplements that are composed of nutrients. Its consumption among working-class individuals has increased owing to increased awareness regarding its health benefits. There are many variants available in gummy vitamins having different flavors and nutrients in the market. Gummies serve as an aspirational treat and an almost guiltless pleasure. It tends to have high sugar content with about three grams of sugar for two gummies. Its delivery system continues to expand and diversify, with an ever-widening galaxy of gummy options. It is beyond the ubiquitous multivitamin, as gummy options are available as probiotics, omegas, immune support, and a range of specific nutrients. For instance; it may include several vitamins and minerals or just a few select nutrients, such as vitamin D and calcium. The demand for gummy vitamins is gaining momentum among the working people owing to its benefits. Gummy vitamins have ingredients that aid in metabolic health and regulate the folic acid count and glycemic index in the human body. Thus, the product acts as a solution to immunity problems, low bone strength, nutrient deficiency, and other health issues.

Global Gummy Vitamins Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user and regional & country level. Based upon product type gummy vitamins market is classified into single vitamin, multivitamin. Based upon application, gummy vitamins market is classified into vitamin deficiency, weight gain, immunity and other. Based upon end-user, gummy vitamins market is classified into children and adults.

The regions covered in this Global Gummy Vitamins market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level market of Gummy Vitamins is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Gummy Vitamins Manufacturers:

Global Gummy Vitamins Market Report covers prominent players are like,

Boscogen, Inc.

Zanon Vitamec

Life Science Nutritionals

Herbaland Naturals Inc.

Hero Nutritionals

Church & Dwight Co. Inc

SmartyPants Vitamins

The Honest Company, Inc.

Wellnext Health.

MDC Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.

Nature’s Products, Inc.

BAYER AG

Others.

Growing Demand for Organic Formulated Gummy Vitamins and Increased Cases of Malnutrition and Undernourished Children are the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth.

Growing demand for organic formulated gummy vitamins is one of the major factors expected to drive the growth of gummy vitamins Market. Millions of people are hooked on gummies as a health supplement. Gummy supplements continue to drive new consumers to the dietary supplements aisle, breathing life into a market that’s been traditionally dominated by medicines. Alternatives to pill-form supplements made up 47% of dietary supplements in 2017 according to numbers presented by the Nutrition Business Journal. In addition, increased occurrences of malnutrition and undernourished children are also expected to foster the growth of this market in upcoming year. According to World health organization, 1.9 billion adults are overweight or obese, while 462 million are underweight. Unsafe food creates a vicious cycle of disease and malnutrition, particularly affecting infants, young children, elderly and the sick. According to World health organization, Children under 5 years of age carry 40% of the foodborne disease burden, with 125 000 deaths every year.

However, risk associated with side effects of over consumption of gummy vitamins in an excessive amount may hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing advancements in ingredient technology and product development, gummy vitamins can now be customized to meet specific consumer preferences which can provide an opportunity for the further growth of this market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Gummy Vitamins Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth of this market due to the increasing awareness about food safety among consumers, and the advent of new organic formulated gummy vitamins in this region. According to United States Department of Agriculture, 88.9% (114.9 million) of U.S. households were food secure throughout 2018. Europe is a second largest market for gummy vitamins due to the increased occurrences of malnutrition and undernourished children. According to British Nutrition Foundation, It is estimated that 70% of under nutrition in the U.K. goes unrecognized and untreated and that, in the community, 5% of the population have a body mass index (BMI) less than 20 kg/m2. Advancements and improvements in the gummy vitamin formulations are opening up new avenues to the European gummy vitamins market.

The significant growth rate is anticipated in the Asia Pacific region in the coming few years. Changing consumption patterns, the rise in the disposable income, and easy availability of the product are the major factors contributing to the market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Global Gummy Vitamins Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type: Single Vitamin, Multivitamin

By Application: Vitamin Deficiency, Weight Gain, Immunity, Other Applications

By End-User: Children, Adults

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

