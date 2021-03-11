Growth of the Specialty Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific

Due to the surging population levels and the soaring consumer spending, the sales of specialty chemicals are rising sharply in Asia-Pacific (APAC). The increasing population of middle-class people, the growing disposable income of people, rapid industrialization, and the expansion of the manufacturing sector are creating huge requirement for specialty chemicals in this region. Besides this, the launch of several infrastructural development projects is also pushing up the sales of specialty chemicals in the APAC region.

This is driving the advancement of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) specialty chemicals market. Specialty chemicals or performance chemicals, as they are sometimes called, are extensively used in the manufacturing processes of several products. They are low-volume chemical items that add significantly high value to various products. These chemicals are mainly used as ingredients in manufacturing processes and can also be used to produce a diverse range or products such as electronics goods, petroleum products, paints, and detergents.

Construction chemicals, surfactants, polymer additives, specialty coatings, agrochemicals, food additives, cleaning chemicals, electronic chemicals, paper and textile chemicals, plastic additives, lubricants and oilfield chemicals, water treatment chemicals, advanced ceramic materials, mining chemicals, rubber processing chemicals, and adhesives and sealants are the most widely used types of specialty chemicals in the APAC region. Out of these, the sales of agrochemicals were found to be the highest during the past few years.

