Green Building Materials Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2027

Green Building Materials Market is valued at USD 223.46 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 474.28 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 11.35% over the forecast period.

Progress in technology and numerous initiatives taken by different governments, thriving construction industry and rising awareness about the deteriorating environmental conditions are the major factors driving the growth of Global Green Building Material Market.

Scope of Green Building Materials Market Report-

The structures which are designed, built, sited, renovated and operated to energy efficient guidelines and they will have a positive social, environmental and economic impact over their life cycle are known as green building. There are four main areas need to be considered in green building. These are material, energy, water and health. The materials for green building are obtained either from natural, renewable sources that have been harvested and managed in a sustainable way or they are obtained locally to reduce the embedded energy costs of transportation. Also it can be obtained from reclaimed materials at nearby sites. In 1970s the concept of this green building was developed to overcome the energy crisis and people’s growing concerns about the environment.

The Green Building Materials Market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Linoleum, Galvalume panels, fiber-cement composites and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into framing, insulation, roofing, exterior siding interior finishing and others.

The regions covered in this Green Building Materials Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Green Building Materials is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Green Building Materials Market Report–

Some major key players for Global Green Building Materials Market are Acoustical Surfaces Inc., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Cold Mix Manufacturing Corp., GE Sealants and Adhesives, Inc., Green Build Products (I) Pvt. Ltd., Green Fiber, LLC, Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., National Fiber Technology, LLC, PPG Industries, Inc., RedBuilt, LLC, Reward Wall Systems, Inc., Sika AG, Sunlight Electrical Pte Ltd., Techno Green PVC Pvt Ltd., and ZinCo USA, Inc. and others.

Increased Growth of Construction Sector is one of the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth

The developers and consumers are more inclined to cost saving, environmental-friendly and energy-efficient structures. According to Design and Construction Intelligence, the one of the most encouraging trend is increasing percentage of green projects is about 60% in 20 countries and the global average for green building projects is expected to increase from 27% to 47% between 2018 and 2021. In addition, the increasing government focus on energy-efficiency and green buildings as a motivation against global crisis and the rising energy costs and high performance of green building products are also supplementing in the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of green building material and growing trend of energy-efficient structures in residential building and townships are also fostering the demand for green building material.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Green Building Materials Market.

Geographically, the North America region is expected to dominate the global green building materials market owing to building codes and favorable government policies regarding to the use of green Building material across the construction industry in this region. The U.S. Green Building Council estimated that green building on average currently reduces energy use by 30%, carbon emissions by 35%, water use by 30% to 50% and generates waste cost savings of 50% to 90%. Asia Pacific is expected to show a fast growth in the global green building materials market owing to the increasing residential construction sector especially in the developing countries such as India and China coupled with increasing infrastructure development in this region. Europe is expected to witness a significant growth in this market due to increasing implementation of green building regulations in this region.

Global Green Building Materials Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Linoleum

Galvalume Panels

Fiber-Cement Composites

Others

By Application:

Framing

Insulation

Roofing

Exterior Siding

Interior Finishing

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Green Building Materials Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Green Building Materials Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Green Building Materials Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Green Building Materials Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Green Building Materials Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Green Building Materials Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

