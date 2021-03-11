Gluten Free Food Market: Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast by 2027 | Key Vendors: Freedom Foods, General Mills, Gruma, Hain Celestial Group
The global gluten-free food market accounted for 465.7 kilotons in 2017, with CAGR expected to grow by 8.1 percent from 2018 to 2026.
The global gluten-free food market accounted for 465.7 kilo tones in 2017, with CAGR growing by 8.1 per cent during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Gluten-free bakery products include muffins, bagels, breads, crackers, baking mixtures, rolls, buns, cookies and baking powder. In 2017, the segment of gluten-free bakery products dominated the global gluten-free food market by value and projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
Get Sample Copy of This Report With Covid19 Impact Analysis: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59092
Gluten-free bakery products enable consumers to have access to new products. Texture, taste and shelf life are key considerations for the formulation of gluten-free bakery products. Standard gluten-free products available to the ageing population and the presence of gluten-free varieties on the market are expected to drive the global gluten-free food market. Other factors such as rising incidences of celiac disease, diabetes and increasing customer awareness of these issues are important drivers of the global gluten-free food market. Increasing incidences of celiac problems, cases of gluten allergy, autoimmune problems coupled with health problems such as indigestion, obesity are also responsible for high demand for gluten-free products. In addition, other important drivers of this market are the increasing number of hypermarkets and supermarkets, especially in developing regions, which increase awareness of gluten-free foods among the population, coupled with an exponential increase in gluten-free bakeries in North America. However, restrictions on the gluten-free food market are less sensitive in regions such as Asia Pacific, where customers are unclear about the causes of ‘allergy’ and ‘intolerance.’
Read more @Credence Research: Gluten Free Food Market
Key market players in the global gluten-free food market include Dr. Schär AG / SPA, Freedom Foods Group Ltd., Pinnacle Foods, General Mills, Gruma, Hain Celestial Group, Amy’s Kitchen, Enjoy Life Foods, Kraft Heinz Company and Kellogg Company.
Segmentation
Product Type Segment (2016–2026; Kilotons, US$ Mn)
• Gluten-free bakery products
• Gluten-free baby food
• Gluten-free pasta
• Gluten-free ready meals
Distribution Channel Segment (2016–2026; Kilotons, US$ Mn)
• Convenience stores
• Hotels and restaurants
• Educational institution
• Hospital and drug stores
• Specialty Services
Geography Segment (2016–2026; Kilotons, US$ Mn)
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East and Africa (GCC, Rest of MEA)
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the current market trends in the gluten-free food market and valuable opportunities for the players?
- How the regulatory framework affects the global as well as the regional markets?
- Which are the prominent technologies and recent innovations in the market?
- Which is the most successful business model implemented in the market?
- What is the market size and trend in emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil?
- Which are the prime product types consumed among different geographies?
- Which is the most promising distribution channel adopted by key players?
- Which is the fastest growing product type segment by value and volume?
- Which is the fastest growing distribution channel segment by value and volume?
Get Sample Copy of This Report With Covid19 Impact Analysis: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59092