Gluten Free Food Market: Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast by 2027 | Key Vendors: Freedom Foods, General Mills, Gruma, Hain Celestial Group

The global gluten-free food market accounted for 465.7 kilotons in 2017, with CAGR expected to grow by 8.1 percent from 2018 to 2026.

Gluten-free bakery products include muffins, bagels, breads, crackers, baking mixtures, rolls, buns, cookies and baking powder. In 2017, the segment of gluten-free bakery products dominated the global gluten-free food market by value and projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Gluten-free bakery products enable consumers to have access to new products. Texture, taste and shelf life are key considerations for the formulation of gluten-free bakery products. Standard gluten-free products available to the ageing population and the presence of gluten-free varieties on the market are expected to drive the global gluten-free food market. Other factors such as rising incidences of celiac disease, diabetes and increasing customer awareness of these issues are important drivers of the global gluten-free food market. Increasing incidences of celiac problems, cases of gluten allergy, autoimmune problems coupled with health problems such as indigestion, obesity are also responsible for high demand for gluten-free products. In addition, other important drivers of this market are the increasing number of hypermarkets and supermarkets, especially in developing regions, which increase awareness of gluten-free foods among the population, coupled with an exponential increase in gluten-free bakeries in North America. However, restrictions on the gluten-free food market are less sensitive in regions such as Asia Pacific, where customers are unclear about the causes of ‘allergy’ and ‘intolerance.’

Key market players in the global gluten-free food market include Dr. Schär AG / SPA, Freedom Foods Group Ltd., Pinnacle Foods, General Mills, Gruma, Hain Celestial Group, Amy’s Kitchen, Enjoy Life Foods, Kraft Heinz Company and Kellogg Company.

Segmentation

Product Type Segment (2016–2026; Kilotons, US$ Mn)

• Gluten-free bakery products

• Gluten-free baby food

• Gluten-free pasta

• Gluten-free ready meals

Distribution Channel Segment (2016–2026; Kilotons, US$ Mn)

• Convenience stores

• Hotels and restaurants

• Educational institution

• Hospital and drug stores

• Specialty Services

Geography Segment (2016–2026; Kilotons, US$ Mn)

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC, Rest of MEA)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends in the gluten-free food market and valuable opportunities for the players?

How the regulatory framework affects the global as well as the regional markets?

Which are the prominent technologies and recent innovations in the market?

Which is the most successful business model implemented in the market?

What is the market size and trend in emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil?

Which are the prime product types consumed among different geographies?

Which is the most promising distribution channel adopted by key players?

Which is the fastest growing product type segment by value and volume?

Which is the fastest growing distribution channel segment by value and volume?

