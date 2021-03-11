Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market Booming worldwide by Kintetsu World Express Inc., DB Schenker, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc

Third-party logistics in logistics and supply chain management is an organization’s use of third-party businesses to outsource elements of its distribution, warehousing, and fulfilment services. A 3PL company can provide specialized services such as inventory management, cross-docking, door-to-door delivery, and packaging of products. The market for 3PL service is expected to witness significant growth, due to development of the e-commerce industry. The use of digital technology to digitize the process is expected to drive Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market growth during forecast period.

Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market is growing at a CAGR of +7% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

The Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market Report provides a detailed analysis of the current situation of the market estimate, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Top Key Players:

Kintetsu World Express Inc., DB Schenker, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DSV AS, Sinotrans Ltd., Deutsche Post AG

On the basis of geography, the global market for agricultural enzymes has been categorized into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The leading region of the global market is further mentioned along with the reason behind its growth. Every region key factors are provided which is attracting this market towards growth. The report also elaborates on the opportunities the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America offer. The research report also analyzes the market hierarchy carrying out a SWOT analysis of the key players operating in the global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market.



A competitive analysis of the Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market has also been provided in this research report, wherein the profiles of the key market players have been reviewed thoroughly to determine the market’s hierarchy. As per the research report, the market is highly fragmented and competitive due to the presence of a number of participants. The report can effectively help companies and decision makers in addressing these challenges strategically to gain the maximum benefits in this highly competitive market

By Type, Third-party Logistics (3PL) market has been segmented into:

Air Transportation

Sea Transportation

Railway Transportation

Highway Transportation

By Application, Third-party Logistics (3PL) has been segmented into:

Material Management

Supply Chain Management

Distribution Management

Shipment Packaging

Channel Management

Others

Key questions answered in the report include:



• What will be the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

• What are the key Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market trends impacting the growth of the market?

• What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by the leading competitors in the market?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces analysis and the SWOT analysis of the key players functioning in the global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market?

Highlights of the Report

Accurate forecasts of market size and CAGR for the period 2020-2026.

In-depth assessment and identification of growth opportunities in key divisions and regions

List of top players involved in the Third-party Logistics (3PL) market along with detailed company profiling

Comprehensive research on innovation and other trends of the Hair Care market

Consistent industry value chain and supply chain examination

Exhaustive analysis of significant growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects

