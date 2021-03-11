Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis| Key Players Koninklijke Philips N.V., UPMC, Banner Health, TeleICUCare, Eagle Telemedicine

A Latest report published by The Insight Partners named “Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market” presents currents and future opportunities, growth scenario, market share and Tele-Intensive Care Unit industry size. The Tele-Intensive Care Unit Report is an excellent source that provides present as well as future analysis of the Industry (both technical & financial) in detail. In addition, the competitive analysis provided in the report gives a superficial idea about the key strategies used by the key players in the market which help them grown their market status. This research study has considered key break downs in the Industry and competing factors which is valuable to take your business to the innovative level.

The global tele-intensive care unit market is expected to reach US$ 7,363.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,541.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.5% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising demand for remote patient monitoring, growing government initiatives for telemedicine, increasing ICU admissions and shortage of intensivists. North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific tele-intensive care unit market is expected to grow with CAGR of 23.5% to US$ 1,207.6 Mn 2025 from US$ 74.42 Mn in 2017. Factors such as, introduction of innovative technologies and developments by the government and growing improvements in tele-intensive care unit solutions in India, are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape of Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market:

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

Advanced ICU Care

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

UPMC

Banner Health

TeleICUCare

Eagle Telemedicine

Apollo Tele Health Services

SOC Telemed

INTeleICU

Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market Segmentation and Regional Analysis:

Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market Segment By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others)

