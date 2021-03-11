Global Surgical Staplers Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Demand Outlook 2026||Intuitive Surgical, AesDex, LLC, CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew, BD, 3M, B. Braun Melsungen AG

Global Surgical Staplers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.62 billion to an estimated value of USD 6.39 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing surgical procedures.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the surgical staplers market are Ethicon USA, LLC, Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, AesDex, LLC, CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew, BD, 3M, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Purple Surgical, Frankenman International Limited, Welfare Medical Ltd., Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Touchstone International Medical Science Co. Ltd., Reach Surgical, Grena Ltd.

Market Drivers

Technological advancement and development in surgeries is driving the growth of this market.

Increasing geriatric population is driving the market.

Market Restraints

High cost of the surgical procedure is restraining the market.

Higher risk of infections and other conditions is restraining the market.

Segmentation: Global Surgical Staplers Market

By Product Type Laparoscopic Surgical Stapler Open Surgical Stapler Linear Cutter Stapler Skin Stapler, Stapler Reloads

By Applications Abdominal & Pelvic Surgery General Surgery Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Other Surgical Application

By Mechanism Manual Surgical Staplers Powered Surgical Staplers)

By Type Disposable Surgical Staplers Reusable Surgical Staplers

By End- User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and Clinics

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



