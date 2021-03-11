Global Respiratory Disposables and Reusable Accessories Market 2020 Edition report with Impact of COVID-19||Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Global Respiratory Disposables and Reusable Accessories Market are expected to witness a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, and the base year of 2018. This healthy rise of market value can be attributed to the rising applications of the product due to the continuous research & developments efforts in the market for the advancement of the product.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the respiratory disposables and reusable accessories market are Ambu A/S, BD, Chart Industries, 3M, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hamilton Medical., Invacare Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Masimo, Medtronic, ResMed, Smiths Group plc., SunMed, Teleflex Incorporated.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Royal Philips announced that they have acquired NightBalance which is a Netherland based company which designed a device to treat positional obstructive sleep apnea and positional snoring. The main aim of the acquisition is to enhance their position in home care market and provide their customers with better and improved products and services.

In March 2016, Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that they are selling 50.1% of its Respiratory Solutions business to Apax Partners and will create a new joint venture which will work as an independent company. This new company will manage all business lines related to respiratory diagnostics, ventilation, vital signs and AirLife.

Segmentation: Global Respiratory Disposables and Reusable Accessories Market

By Product Type

Respiratory Devices

Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Consumables & Accessories

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Service Centers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is driving the growth of this market

Rising elderly population worldwide is driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Harmful effects of respiratory devices on neonates are restraining the market

Lack of awareness about respiratory disposables and reusable accessories in developing region is restraining the growth of this market

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

